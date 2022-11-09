Gov. Kathy Hochul declares victory in New York governor's race

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory in her race against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, but votes from key counties had yet to be tallied, according to early results."I'm deeply honored to be elected Governor of the State of New York," she tweeted, declaring the win at 11:12 pm.

Race for New York governor: Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin debate Tuesday night two weeks before Election Day (credit: Screenshot/Spectrum News NY-1)

Hochul's GOP challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin has not conceded.

Hochul had 56.3 percent of the vote to Zeldin's 43.7 percent, according to preliminary NY1 results as of 11:16 p.m.

Some New York counties, including Suffok, the district Zeldin represents, have not finished counting votes.

New York has not had a Republican governor in 20 years, but the Hochul-Zeldin race was the tightest gubernatorial race the state has seen in a generation.

This is a developing story.