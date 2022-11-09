The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Gov. Kathy Hochul declares victory in New York governor's race

Hochul's Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin has not conceded. 

By HALEY COHEN
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 06:32

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 06:38
DEMOCRATIC NEW YORK Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York governor primary debate in New York, earlier this year (photo credit: CRAIG RUTTLE/REUTERS)
DEMOCRATIC NEW YORK Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York governor primary debate in New York, earlier this year
(photo credit: CRAIG RUTTLE/REUTERS)

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory in her race against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, but votes from key counties had yet to be tallied, according to early results."I'm deeply honored to be elected Governor of the State of New York," she tweeted, declaring the win at 11:12 pm. 

Race for New York governor: Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin debate Tuesday night two weeks before Election Day (credit: Screenshot/Spectrum News NY-1) Race for New York governor: Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin debate Tuesday night two weeks before Election Day (credit: Screenshot/Spectrum News NY-1)

Hochul's GOP challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin has not conceded. 

Hochul had 56.3 percent of the vote to Zeldin's 43.7 percent, according to preliminary NY1 results as of 11:16 p.m.

Some New York counties, including Suffok, the district Zeldin represents, have not finished counting votes.

New York has not had a Republican governor in 20 years, but the Hochul-Zeldin race was the tightest gubernatorial race the state has seen in a generation. 

This is a developing story.  



