Countries request UN human rights debate on Iran - document

Germany and Iceland submitted a request on Friday on behalf of dozens of countries to hold a special session at the UN Human Rights Council on the ongoing protests in Iran.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 07:49
People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2022. (photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
The request called for the session "to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children," according to the letter signed by the two countries' ambassadors.

Anti-government demonstrations began in September after the death of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic's strict dress code imposed on women. They have since grown into a popular revolt and rights groups say hundreds of protesters have been killed in the government crackdown. The government has blamed Amini's death on preexisting medical problems.

At least one-third of the UN Human Rights Council's voting members supported the proposal, as is required for meetings outside of the body's normal agenda, meaning its convening is a formality.

Dozens of others also signed up, the German diplomatic mission in Geneva said, bringing the total number of backers to 44. It did not immediately provide the list.

Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILE PHOTO) Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILE PHOTO)

The letter requested the meeting take place on November 24.

Iran's opposition to the request

Iran has opposed the convening of the meeting in private meetings, diplomats told Reuters. Its diplomatic mission in Geneva did not respond to an emailed response for comment on the planned debate on Friday.

The rights council has no legal powers in itself but its debates boost scrutiny of alleged abuses and sometimes the evidence gleaned from its investigations are later used in international court cases.



