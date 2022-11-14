The Ukrainian Defense Ministry mocked in a series of social media posts claims by its Russian counterpart that no military gear was left behind in the Kremlin's retreat from Kherson and to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

"'No weapons and equipment left on the right bank.' Are you sure?" asked the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Sunday, showcasing the spoils of war in a video. Ukrainians claim to have captured an armored personnel carrier, tanks, shoulder-mounted rocket launchers, howitzers, jeeps and dozens of boxes of ammunition.

russian ministry of defense: "No weapons and equipment left on the right bank."Are you sure?There ain't nothing to tell you, sir, except just one little matter. pic.twitter.com/TbQ7oUmpWn — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 13, 2022

Russia announced its retreat on Friday, noting that "Not a single unit of military equipment or weapons have been left on the right (western) bank. All Russian servicemen crossed to the left bank," according to Reuters. The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that there were no losses of gear.

"It will take at least a few weeks to unwrap all the generous gifts that the Russian occupiers thoughtfully left for the Ukrainian Army in the Kherson region," The Ukrainian ministry said in another post on Saturday displaying rows of mortar bombs. "This pleasant work is only just getting started."

Ukrainian servicemen attend a flag rising ceremony after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 14, 2022. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

It will take at least a few weeks to unwrap all the generous gifts that the russian occupiers thoughtfully left for the #UAarmy in the Kherson region... This pleasant work is only just getting started... pic.twitter.com/zMfYN9MZym — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 12, 2022

On Thursday, the ministry joked that all the equipment left behind by Russia was a "Lend-Lease" program by the Kremlin, referencing a US World War II program to equip US allies against the Axis powers.

"The 28th Brigade’s trophy T-72B3M, captured earlier, is pulling the export version of a T-90 with an anti-missile 'grill' on the tower, which was captured today." Ukrainian Defense Ministry

"The 28th Brigade’s trophy T-72B3M, captured earlier, is pulling the export version of a T-90 with an anti-missile 'grill' on the tower, which was captured today," said the Ukrainian Ministry. "Russian suppliers have promised many more in the coming days."

Lend-Lease from the kremlin. The 28th Brigade’s trophy T-72B3M, captured earlier, is pulling the export version of a T-90 with an anti-missile "grill" on the tower, which was captured today. russian suppliers have promised many more in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/P9jKNupVCL — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 10, 2022

Another strategic failure for Russia

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Saturday that "Russia's announced withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them."

Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP response to the Russian withdrawal from Kherson. pic.twitter.com/8MuhNT1xTD — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) November 12, 2022

Wallace added that the "Russian Army has suffered a huge loss of life as a result of their illegal invasion and have only achieved international isolationism and humiliation."