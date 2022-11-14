The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Egypt's COP27 envoy dismisses warning of spying on delegates as 'ludicrous'

German federal police had warned their COP27 delegation in Egypt that they may be subject to spying by Egyptian security agents.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 19:10
People listen as they attend the COP27 climate summit at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 9, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
People listen as they attend the COP27 climate summit at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 9, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Egypt's COP27 special envoy dismissed as "ludicrous" reports that his country was spying on delegates at the climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh and said some developing states believed the issue was an intentional distraction by rich nations trying to backtrack on their commitments.

Reuters, citing three people with knowledge of the matter, reported that German federal police had warned their nation's delegation at the summit in Egypt that its members may be subject to spying by Egyptian security agents.

One of the people said German police sent an email, warning delegates of "overt and covert surveillance through photography and videography" by Egyptian agents.

Comments last week by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Egypt's human rights record provoked the threat of surveillance, that person said.

Egypt's envoy denied the German allegations

"Just on the face of it, it seems ludicrous because that's an open event so why would any untoward surveillance exist in an open event when everyone can walk in?" Wael Aboulmagd, the special representative for the COP27 presidency, told a news conference.

Wael Aboulmagd, special representative to the COP27 president, attends an interview with Reuters at his office in Cairo, Egypt May 24, 2022. (credit: Sayed Sheasha/Reuters) Wael Aboulmagd, special representative to the COP27 president, attends an interview with Reuters at his office in Cairo, Egypt May 24, 2022. (credit: Sayed Sheasha/Reuters)

He said some delegates from developing countries viewed reports on the issue as "apparently intentional distractions" at a time when they felt richer countries were trying to water down their commitments to tackle climate change.

"Other delegations, and specially from the developing world, are saying this seems to be a distraction," he said.

An official with Germany's foreign ministry said at the weekend it expected participants to "be able to work and negotiate under secure conditions.

"To this end, we are in continuous exchange with the Egyptian side," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, Scholz said he had raised with the COP27 hosts the issue of the jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a prominent activist and blogger sentenced to five years on charges of spreading false news.



Tags Egypt germany espionage COP27
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

Energean finds 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas off Israel's shore

A map of Energean's drilling wells.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by