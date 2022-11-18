The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

How will winter impact the Russia-Ukraine War?

10 million people are currently without power, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported, in a country with a pre-war population of about 44 million.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 17:29
A destroyed Ukrainian tank is pictured on the front line near the industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 4, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
A destroyed Ukrainian tank is pictured on the front line near the industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 4, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

As the weather has turned colder, Russia has begun aggressively targeting Ukrainian power stations in an effort to deteriorate civilian living conditions and cause extra harm in the winter, according to Ukrainian and Western officials. 

The British Ministry of Defence Intelligence update on Monday pointed out that, in addition to temperature and weather shifts, changes to daylight hours will impact decisions made on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war. Daylight will reduce drastically, the update explained, which will mean fewer offensives and more static defensive frontlines. Lack of night vision capability will likely reduce willingness to clash at night. 

There are also severe, concrete concerns that come with cold weather such as the shortening of the "golden hour" window in which a critically wounded soldier is able to be given effective, life-saving medical treatment.  

Britain is not standing idly by as the Ministry of Defence gathers intelligence; a Nov. 12 Twitter post by the Ministry of Defence detailed all of the cold-weather gear that the UK is equipping Ukrain with: 12,000 sleeping kits, 7000 normal cold weather kits, 150 heated tents and 25,000 extreme cold weather kits by mid-December.

Workers repair a heating system pipeline, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Saltivka neighbourhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine, September 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS) Workers repair a heating system pipeline, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Saltivka neighbourhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine, September 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Russia's withdrawal from Kherson

The New York Times reported on Nov. 12 - the day after the Russian withdrawal from Kherson was announced-  that the rain and soft ground this time of year will slow both Russian and Ukrainian troop movements. US officials believe that Moscow's decision to pull out of Kherson was influenced by concerns that soldiers would be trapped in hostile territory with no supplies once the winter set in, according to the Times

“You’re already seeing the sloppy weather in Ukraine slow things down a little bit,” Colin H. Kahl, the under-secretary of defense for policy, told the Times earlier this month. “It’s getting really muddy, which makes it hard to do large-scale offensives.”

Using winter as a weapon

"Russian attacks on infrastructure were planned weeks in advance. The Kremlin uses winter as a weapon, trying to demoralize people who remain strong despite all the brutality inflicted on them by the occupiers," said the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, in a comment to British news outlet The i in late October.

About 10 million people are without power, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Thursday evening video address, in a country with a pre-war population of about 44 million. He said authorities in some areas ordered forced emergency blackouts.

The US ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget Brink, tweeted on Thursday: "Even as Ukraine sends grain to those who need it, Russia targets civilian infrastructure with more strikes across Ukraine, trying to leave millions in the cold and dark."

Ukraine's weather forecast: A possible saving grace

Winters can be long and hard in Ukraine, but the state-run weather forecasting center predicted in mid-October that temperatures may be slightly higher than average this winter.

"The average temperature of the winter period is expected to be 1-2 degrees (Celsius) higher than the norm... the probability of long periods of very cold weather with a minimum temperature of minus 25-30 Celsius degrees in Ukraine is very low," it said in an Oct. 20 Facebook post.

"Mostly probable short-term significant cooling lasting 1-5 days, when the minimum temperature at night will be minus 15-20 Celsius degrees," it said.

Reuters contributed to this report. 



Tags United Kingdom Russia ukraine War Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by