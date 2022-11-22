The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Alcohol, PDAs and LGBTQ+ support: What else is banned in Qatar World Cup?

'No beer' is not the only local law travelers to Qatar will have to adhere to in the conservative Muslim state.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 18:28

Updated: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 18:42
Participants display placards as LGBT+ associations protest in front of FIFA World Football Museum, as Qatar is set to host the 2022 World Cup, in Zurich, Switzerland November 8, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
Participants display placards as LGBT+ associations protest in front of FIFA World Football Museum, as Qatar is set to host the 2022 World Cup, in Zurich, Switzerland November 8, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday in Qatar amid plenty of controversy and international scrutiny surrounding the host's questionable human rights record, especially the country's treatment of foreign workers and LGBTQֹֹּּּ+ rights.

The Muslim-majority Gulf country infamously banned alcoholic drinks from being sold at World Cup stadiums in a last-minute decision that drew ire from fans around the world that had traveled to Qatar to watch the matches. 

Soccer fans, who were told by Qatari and FIFA officials to 'respect local rules and customs,' raised concerns over Qatar's ability to fulfill its promises to visiting fans on "accommodation, transport or cultural issues."

Qatar's tournament organizers have said in the lead-up to the World Cup that alcohol would be widely accessible to fans at the tournament. However, the ban from stadiums means the only place supporters can legally obtain alcoholic drinks is at the official World Cup Fanzone.

However, 'no beer' is not the only local law travelers to Qatar will have to adhere to in the conservative Muslim state.

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY/FILE PHOTO)A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY/FILE PHOTO)

What else is banned in Qatar?

Perhaps the most shocking infringement of human rights in Qatar is its treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals, with homosexuality being illegal and punishable by law. An LGBTQ+ individual can be sentenced to up to five years in prison in Qatar for homosexual acts.

Qatari organizers of the World Cup have also warned visitors against public displays of affection but say that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome at the event.

Rainbow flags, shirts and armbands banned by Qatar

FIFA and Qatar have both made unprecedented efforts to stop nations from expressing public support for the LGBTQ+ community. The soccer federations of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark all backed down on Monday from a plan to have their captains wear the 'One Love' armband during World Cup matches in protests of the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar.

The national associations backtracked after FIFA warned them that wearing the multi-colored armband, whose design does not explicitly state support for the gay community, would result in the yellow-carding of players, a sporting punishment described by the German soccer association (DFB) as "extreme blackmail."

One US journalist also reported that he was briefly detained on Monday when attempting to enter a World Cup stadium while wearing a rainbow shirt. He said his phone was taken away when he tweeted about the incident.

In another bizarre decision by soccer's world governing body, the Belgian national team's away kit was rejected because the word "love," combined with a rainbow-colored trim on the shirt, was stitched onto the collar. FIFA said that if the word 'love' is removed, Belgium would be allowed to wear the shirt during the tournament.

England's Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham take a knee before the match against Iran, FIFA World Cup in Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar on November 21, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE) England's Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham take a knee before the match against Iran, FIFA World Cup in Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar on November 21, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE)

Qatar bans non-halal, Kosher foods

The Muslim nation also banned the public carrying of all pork-based products, in keeping with the nationwide ban on non-halal foods.

Furthermore, despite previous promises made to Jewish organizations, it was revealed by The Jerusalem Post earlier this week that Qatar won’t allow any cooked kosher food to be sold or offered to visitors.

Sources in Jewish organizations further told the Post that Qatar broke another promise to allow Jewish prayer services in Doha during the games, claiming it couldn’t secure this type of activity and then banned it completely.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Islam culture sports qatar world cup soccer FIFA Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by