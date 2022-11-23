The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia relaunches production of Soviet-era Moskvich at ex-Renault plant

A formerly defunct vehicle will be resurrected and brought back to life in Russia.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 12:35
A Soviet-era Moskvich 408 of 1966 is pictured on the embankment of the Moskva River in Moscow (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Soviet-era Moskvich 408 of 1966 is pictured on the embankment of the Moskva River in Moscow
(photo credit: REUTERS)

After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday relaunched production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car at French carmaker Renault's former plant in Moscow, truckmaker Kamaz, the plant's technological partner, said.

Renault RENA.PA sold its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz in May to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble, but with a six-year option to buy it back. It sold its plant south of Moscow, now renamed the Moscow Automobile Factory Moskvich, for another rouble.

How many vehicles have been ordered?

With just 600 vehicles slated for production this year, the relaunch is unlikely to alter the gloomy outlook for the wider industry, whose annual sales could end the year below 1 million for the first time in the country's modern history.

The ultimate target of producing 100,000 vehicles a year, some of which will be electric, falls far below the industry average for a car plant of between 200,000-300,000. Tesla makes around 22,000 cars per week at its Shanghai plant.

"The first Moskvich cars will come off the production line in December 2022," Kamaz said in a statement. "The Moskvich 3 would be the first model."

A boy drives a children's car during a gathering of Soviet-era Moskvich cars owners and enthusiasts in Moscow (credit: REUTERS) A boy drives a children's car during a gathering of Soviet-era Moskvich cars owners and enthusiasts in Moscow (credit: REUTERS)

The revived Moskvich, which translates as 'native of Moscow', may be returning with a twist. Sources have told Reuters that Chinese carmaker JAC's design, engineering and production platform will be used to produce the brand.



Tags Russia Former Soviet Union car
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by