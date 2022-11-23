The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
UK arms Ukraine with advanced Brimstone 2 missiles

Ukrainian troops are using modified trucks as mobile launch platforms to target Russian armor and other high-value vehicles using the missiles.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 22:40
MBDA Brimstone missile (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
MBDA Brimstone missile
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The UK provided Ukraine with modern Brimstone 2 missiles, an improved version of Brimstone 1 missiles Ukraine received 6 months ago, according to the Telegraph and Ukraine Weapon Tracker.

While the Brimstone is fully integrated into Tornado GR4 aircraft and is intended for integration on Typhoon and Future Attack Helicopters, the weapon system is also suitable for deployment on a wide range of drones, naval platforms and ground platforms.

"Brimstone provides a combat-proven, low collateral, close air support weapon offering to the fast jet operator the unique capability of engaging a wide range of target types, including fast moving vehicles/vessels in both land and naval environments and in both direct and indirect modes," MBDA, the manufactures of the Brimstone missile family, described.

According to footage circulating online, Ukrainian troops are using modified trucks as mobile launch platforms to target Russian armor and other high-value vehicles from long range, even if the missiles are usually launched from the air.

The Brimstone missiles, costing approximately £175,000 each, can hit their targets using a laser-guided system that can be guided to the target by troops, aircraft, or vehicles. Alternatively, Brimstone can select a target independently using a pre-programmed list through the use of an extremely high-frequency millimetric-wave radar, according to MBDA.

Using the millimetric-wave radar system, missiles can scan the battlefield and select the most appropriate target, even being able to identify civilian vehicles or less important military equipment and ignore them. This function is crucial for limiting the potential collateral damage among the civilian population, according to Ukrainian Military Center.

The air-launched version of Brimstone 2 is said to be capable of hitting targets up to 60 km, although missiles launched from the ground have a considerably lower range of 10-12 km, caused by the rocket’s large energy costs to gain altitude, Ukrainian Military Center stated.

The first version of Brimstone entered the service of the British Royal Air Force in 2005 and was upgraded with a laser-guidance system in 2008. Brimstone 2, the next improved model, entered service in 2016.

According to MBDA, Brimstone missiles have been operationally deployed by the RAF in the Afghanistan and Libya conflicts.

UK to provide £50 million military aid package for Ukraine

On a visit to Kyiv over the weekend, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced another military aid package of £50 million would be sent to Ukraine.

"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Sunak said on Twitter. "We are with you all the way."

Sunak said in a statement that Britain would provide a new £50 million ($60 million) package that includes anti-aircraft guns and technology such as radar to counter drone attacks. Britain also said it would increase the training it provides to Ukraine's armed forces.

"While Ukraine's armed forces succeed in pushing back Russian forces on the ground, civilians are being brutally bombarded from the air," Sunak said in his statement.

"We are today providing new air defense, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead."

Reuters contributed to this report.



