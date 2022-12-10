The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian drone attacks target power network in Ukraine's Odesa

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said two power facilities in Odesa region were hit by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2022 19:52
Ukrainian service members walk next to destroyed buildings, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on Snake (Zmiinyi) Island, in Odesa region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released July 7, 2022. (photo credit: UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Ukrainian service members walk next to destroyed buildings, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on Snake (Zmiinyi) Island, in Odesa region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released July 7, 2022.
(photo credit: UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

All non-critical infrastructure in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa was without power after Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy facilities, officials said on Saturday, with much of the surrounding region also affected.

"Due to the scale of the damage all users in Odesa except critical infrastructure have been disconnected from electricity," Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said two power facilities in Odesa region were hit by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook that 15 of those drones, which carry an explosive payload and fly into their target, had been launched on targets in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv, and that 10 had been shot down.

Odesa, Ukraine's largest port city, had population of over 1 million before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

Rescue workers work at the scene of a missile strike at a location given as Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, in this handout image released July 1, 2022. (credit: State Emergency Services of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS) Rescue workers work at the scene of a missile strike at a location given as Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, in this handout image released July 1, 2022. (credit: State Emergency Services of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

A statement posted by the city administration on the Telegram app said that Russian strikes hit key transmission lines and equipment in Odesa region in the early hours of Saturday.

Statements from Ukrainian officials

Odesa region governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia used 'kamikaze' drones, which fly into their target rather than firing munitions, and that two had been shot down over the Black Sea.

"As a result of the strike there is no electricity in almost all the districts and communities of our region," Marchenko wrote on Telegram.

"As a result of the strike, there is no electricity in almost all the districts and communities of our region."

Maksym Marchenko

Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone strikes, with Kyiv acknowledging on Friday that every single thermal and hydro-electric power plant in the country had been damaged.

Ukraine says the attacks are war crimes due to their devastating effect on civilian life, while Moscow claims they are militarily legitimate.

Kyiv says Russia has launched hundreds of Shahed-136 drones at targets in Ukraine, and has called for tougher international sanctions against Iran in response.

Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow. Kyiv and its Western allies say that is a lie.

Britain's defense ministry said on Saturday that it believed Iran's military support for Russia was likely to increase in the coming months, including possible deliveries of ballistic missiles.



Tags Odessa drone War Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by