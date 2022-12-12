The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
EU to discuss Russia, Iran sanctions, top up of Ukraine arms fund

EU leaders gathered to discuss a new wave of sanctions on Iran and Russia, in addition to renewing finances for Ukraine's weaponry needs.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2022 10:42
EU leaders hold summit on Russian oil sanctions, in Brussels (photo credit: REUTERS)
EU leaders hold summit on Russian oil sanctions, in Brussels
(photo credit: REUTERS)

European Union foreign ministers will meet on Monday to try to agree on further sanctions on Russia and Iran and an additional 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) for arms deliveries to Ukraine.

However, it remained unclear whether Hungary will block some decisions, resorting to what diplomats have denounced as "blackmail diplomacy" due to a dispute over locked EU funds for Budapest.

"There is agreement, in principle, but there's also the big elephant in the room," a senior EU diplomat told reporters, referring to Budapest's use of its veto power. "It's a type of blackmail diplomacy that we would rather not see but it is what it is."

Foreign ministers are due to review new sanctions on Iranian people and organizations over human rights abuses in Tehran's crackdown on protesters and the supply of drones to Russia.

"We are going to approve a very tough package of sanctions," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said ahead of the meeting. The EU "will take any action we can to support young women and peaceful demonstrators."

EU FOREIGN Policy Chief Josep Borrell addresses a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, last week. Borrell has condemned Israel, claiming there is no evidence of wrong-doing by the seven NGOs closed by Israel. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS) EU FOREIGN Policy Chief Josep Borrell addresses a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, last week. Borrell has condemned Israel, claiming there is no evidence of wrong-doing by the seven NGOs closed by Israel. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

They will discuss a ninth package of Russia sanctions that is set to place almost 200 more individuals and entities on the EU sanctions list, but Borrell stressed there was still no agreement on this at this stage. He hoped that could come later on Monday or on Tuesday.

Financial help for Ukraine

Ministers will also aim to top up by 2 billion euros a fund member states have used to finance arms purchases for Kyiv, but which has been largely depleted over almost 10 months of the war in Ukraine.

Ministers are expected to agree on a civilian mission to Moldova, which may ask for help in cyber defense, the fight against corruption or the strengthening of the rule of law.

Foreign ministers are also expected to pave the way for a three-year military mission to Niger, with 50-100 troops at first and later up to 300 to help the country improve their logistics and infrastructure.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Niger is seen at risk from a possible spillover of violence from neighboring Mali, where Islamist militants are gaining ground following the withdrawal of French and other European forces.

Before their meeting, ministers will talk with their counterparts from the Eastern Partnership - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine - nations the EU has sought to stabilize in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine.

($1 = 0.9497 euros)



Tags Iran ukraine sanctions Iran News iran sanctions Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
