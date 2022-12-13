The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

European Parliament's Kaili ousted from post as she denies corruption charges

"Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that," her attorney said.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 12:20
Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Qatar's labor minister, speaks with Greece's Eva Kaili, vice president of the European Parliament, during a meeting in Qatar, October 31, 2022 (photo credit: TWITTER/MINISTRY OF LABOUR - STATE OF QATAR VIA REUTERS)
Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Qatar's labor minister, speaks with Greece's Eva Kaili, vice president of the European Parliament, during a meeting in Qatar, October 31, 2022
(photo credit: TWITTER/MINISTRY OF LABOUR - STATE OF QATAR VIA REUTERS)

The European Parliament's political groups voted on Tuesday to strip Eva Kaili of her role as vice president over a major corruption scandal, just as her lawyer said she denied any wrongdoing in her first public comment on the case.

Kaili, one of 14 vice presidents of the parliament, was among four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.

The scandal has triggered outrage in Brussels and raised concerns among EU lawmakers and political leaders that the incident could further dent the EU's image at home and abroad, prompting the assembly to quickly cut ties with Kaili.

The European Parliament sees itself as a moral compass in Brussels, issuing resolutions critical of human rights abuses across the globe and taking EU governments to task. Germany said the case had jeopardized the credibility of Europe.

Removing Kaili from her post

European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, is seen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg (credit: REUTERS) European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, is seen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg (credit: REUTERS)

The decision to remove Kaili was taken by the European Parliament's conference of presidents in an emergency meeting, President Roberta Metsola said. The vote now needs to be confirmed by the whole parliament later on Tuesday.

Belgian prosecutors said they had suspected for more than four months that a Gulf state was trying to buy influence in Brussels.

A source with knowledge of the case said the state was Qatar. Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

Greece on Monday froze Kaili's assets in the country.

Belgian police searched 19 homes and the offices of the parliament from Friday to Monday and have seized computers, mobile phones and several hundred thousands of euros in cash.

Meanwhile, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer representing Kaili in her home country Greece, told Open TV: "Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that."

"She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing - explicitly and unequivocally. That is her position," Dimitrakopoulos said, adding that she had "undertaken no commercial activity in her life".



Tags European Union europe greece qatar European Parliament
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by