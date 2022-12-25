The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine

Though on the surface Putin says he is willing to negotiate, he appears to be entering with a one-track mind.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 12:29
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022 (photo credit: SERGEY PIVOVAROV/REUTERS)
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022
(photo credit: SERGEY PIVOVAROV/REUTERS)

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly conflict in Europe since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

There is, thus far, little end in sight to the war.

The Kremlin says it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its territories, including Crimea which Russia annexed in 2014.

"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview aired on Sunday.

Russia's negotiation tactics appear narrow

Cars burn on a street after a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, December 24, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)Cars burn on a street after a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, December 24, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Putin said Russia was acting in the "right direction" in Ukraine because the West, led by the United States, was trying to cleave Russia apart.

"I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens," Putin said.



