Hillary Clinton to become Columbia University SIPA professor

Former US secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is set to start her new career at the prestigious Columbia University in New York, the Columbia Spectator reported Thursday, citing an email from university president Lee Bollinger.

Clinton will officially join in February and will serve as a professor of practice at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and as a Columbia World Projects presidential fellow.

"Starting in the 2023-24 academic year, students will have the opportunity to engage with and learn from her in the classroom, benefiting from her unparalleled experience in foreign and domestic policy," SIPA dean Keren Yahri-Milo said, according to The Guardian.

Yahri-Milo is also set to work alongside Clinton on a number of important initiatives.

"Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the university's missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good," Bollinger said, according to the Columbia Spectator.

Columbia University's memorial library in New York City. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"I expect us all to benefit immeasurably from working with her in the months and years ahead."

What did Hillary Clinton say?

Clinton, who was awarded an honorary doctorate in law from Columbia in 2022, welcomed her new position.

"Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of US and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me," she said, according to The Guardian.

"I look forward to contributing to these efforts."