The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Injured Ukrainian soldier returns home after treatment in Israel

He is one of 20 Ukrainian soldiers who have post-limb-amputation care in Israel since September 2022.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 04:25
People carry placards and flags during a ceremony for Ukraine independence day and a protest against the Russian invasion to the Ukraine in Tel Aviv on August 24, 2022. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
People carry placards and flags during a ceremony for Ukraine independence day and a protest against the Russian invasion to the Ukraine in Tel Aviv on August 24, 2022.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Piotr, a Ukrainian soldier in his 50s, recently returned to Ukraine after receiving medical treatment in Israel for wounds sustained during the war with Russia.

He is one of 20 Ukrainian soldiers who have had post-limb-amputation care in Israel since September 2022. Pietro was treated at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, where he received a prosthetic leg and a full course of rehabilitation, according to a recent Tweet from the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine.

Ukrainian military doctors frequently come to Israel to train in battlefield medicine, according to a recent article in Tablet magazine. Israeli doctors also hold video consultations with Ukrainian peers, and Israeli civilians have taken to packing boxes of medication to send to Ukraine.

Soldiers with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade use their phones next to an APC at the front line on Orthodox Christmas, during a ceasefire announced by Russia over the Orthodox Christmas period, from the frontline region of Kreminna, Ukraine, January 6, 2023. (credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS) Soldiers with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade use their phones next to an APC at the front line on Orthodox Christmas, during a ceasefire announced by Russia over the Orthodox Christmas period, from the frontline region of Kreminna, Ukraine, January 6, 2023. (credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)

In his own words

"I am completely satisfied, both with the country and with the Ministry of Health which has included me in this program," said Pietro in a video taken after he landed back in Ukraine and posted on the Israeli Embassy of Ukraine's Twitter account. "I am happy and I would suggest to all our guys who are going to participate in this program [to undergo] rehabilitation in Israel."

The war in Ukraine, which began nearly a year earlier in February 2022, has taken a significant toll on soldiers, civilians and property. Reuters estimates that there have been at least 42,295 deaths, 54,132 non-fatal injuries and 140,000 buildings destroyed as a result of the fighting.



Tags Ashkelon Russia ukraine moscow Surgery Kyiv Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by