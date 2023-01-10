Injured Ukrainian soldier returns home after treatment in Israel

Piotr, a Ukrainian soldier in his 50s, recently returned to Ukraine after receiving medical treatment in Israel for wounds sustained during the war with Russia.

He is one of 20 Ukrainian soldiers who have had post-limb-amputation care in Israel since September 2022. Pietro was treated at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, where he received a prosthetic leg and a full course of rehabilitation, according to a recent Tweet from the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine.

Між цими фото різниця у 2,5 місяці. #Українськийвійськовий Петро повернувся із клініки Барзілай (Ашкелон, #Ізраїль), де отримав #протезування нижньої кінцівки та пройшов повний курс реабілітації. pic.twitter.com/rPfW9495GG — Посольство Ізраїлю (@IsraelinUkraine) January 9, 2023

Ukrainian military doctors frequently come to Israel to train in battlefield medicine, according to a recent article in Tablet magazine. Israeli doctors also hold video consultations with Ukrainian peers, and Israeli civilians have taken to packing boxes of medication to send to Ukraine.

Петро Баричук поділився своїми враженнями від отриманого протезу, а також висловив слова вдячності усій команді, яка працює над проектом протезування військових в Ізраїлі.Незабаром буде відправлено ще кілька пацієнтів проходити #реабілітацію у передових #ізраїльськихклініках. pic.twitter.com/m1VHGipucx — Посольство Ізраїлю (@IsraelinUkraine) January 9, 2023

Soldiers with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade use their phones next to an APC at the front line on Orthodox Christmas, during a ceasefire announced by Russia over the Orthodox Christmas period, from the frontline region of Kreminna, Ukraine, January 6, 2023. (credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)

In his own words

"I am completely satisfied, both with the country and with the Ministry of Health which has included me in this program," said Pietro in a video taken after he landed back in Ukraine and posted on the Israeli Embassy of Ukraine's Twitter account. "I am happy and I would suggest to all our guys who are going to participate in this program [to undergo] rehabilitation in Israel."

The war in Ukraine, which began nearly a year earlier in February 2022, has taken a significant toll on soldiers, civilians and property. Reuters estimates that there have been at least 42,295 deaths, 54,132 non-fatal injuries and 140,000 buildings destroyed as a result of the fighting.