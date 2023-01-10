The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Jewish donor praised by Ukraine army, presents gear funded by Lithuanians

Jewish Lithuanian philanthropist was praised by the Ukrainian military intelligence after he presented equipment purchased with the donations of Lithuanian citizens.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 12:26
KYIV MAYOR Vitali Klitschko visits a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces in Kyiv earlier this week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. (photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
KYIV MAYOR Vitali Klitschko visits a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces in Kyiv earlier this week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.
(photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

Jewish Lithuanian philanthropist Daniel Lupshitz was praised by Ukrainian military intelligence as someone "who constantly helps" the group's efforts against the Russian invasion on Monday, as Lupshitz presented equipment purchased with the donations of Lithuanian citizens.

"Ukrainian soldiers constantly feel powerful support from citizens of Lithuania," Ukrainian military intelligence said.

"We are proud to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom,"

RSI Europe

The equipment, RISE-1 smart systems for remotely initiating detonations from Lithuanian defense company RSI Europe, was bought with funds collected through the online crowd-funded tv outlet Laisvės TV.

"We are proud to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," RSI Europe wrote on LinkedIn. "We express our sincere gratitude to Laisves Media Group, Andrius Tapinas, Daniel Lupshitz and Lithuanian people who funded the manufacturing and purchase of the equipment.”

PREVIEW XML A member of the Ukrainian National Guard fires a D-30 howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region (credit: REUTERS)PREVIEW XML A member of the Ukrainian National Guard fires a D-30 howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region (credit: REUTERS)

Lupshitz visited facilities of the Ukrainian defense

Lupshitz visited facilities of the Ukrainian defense industry, and promised "further cooperation and assistance from the Lithuanian people," Ukrainian intelligence said.

A resident of Vilnius, Lithuania, Lupshitz studied at the Rothberg International School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is the COO of BridgeScanner and also works on mobile advertisement operations at Mo.media.



Tags ukraine Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
