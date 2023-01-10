Jewish Lithuanian philanthropist Daniel Lupshitz was praised by Ukrainian military intelligence as someone "who constantly helps" the group's efforts against the Russian invasion on Monday, as Lupshitz presented equipment purchased with the donations of Lithuanian citizens.

"Ukrainian soldiers constantly feel powerful support from citizens of Lithuania," Ukrainian military intelligence said.

The equipment, RISE-1 smart systems for remotely initiating detonations from Lithuanian defense company RSI Europe, was bought with funds collected through the online crowd-funded tv outlet Laisvės TV.

"We are proud to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," RSI Europe wrote on LinkedIn. "We express our sincere gratitude to Laisves Media Group, Andrius Tapinas, Daniel Lupshitz and Lithuanian people who funded the manufacturing and purchase of the equipment.”

Lupshitz visited facilities of the Ukrainian defense industry, and promised "further cooperation and assistance from the Lithuanian people," Ukrainian intelligence said.

A resident of Vilnius, Lithuania, Lupshitz studied at the Rothberg International School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is the COO of BridgeScanner and also works on mobile advertisement operations at Mo.media.