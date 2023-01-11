The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Ukraine and Russia agree new prisoner swap in talks - Russian official

As the prisoner count increases, Ukraine and Russia have agreed to dismiss captives on both sides.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 15:43
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) arrives in Zaporizhzhia (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) arrives in Zaporizhzhia
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war each, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey.

Moskalkova and Lubinets were meeting on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara. Photos showed them sitting on opposite sides of a table.

"It is very important that the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, in the absence of diplomatic relations (between the two countries), take concrete actions to help people," Moskalkova told reporters.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps - most recently on Sunday - amounting to hundreds of captives each in the course of the war, which is now in its 11th month.

Earlier, Moskalkova said on the Telegram messaging app that she and Lubinets had also discussed the issue of servicemen missing on both sides, and civilian humanitarian issues.

Ukrainian prisoners of war are seen during a swap in an unknown location in Ukraine (credit: REUTERS) Ukrainian prisoners of war are seen during a swap in an unknown location in Ukraine (credit: REUTERS)

She said she had asked Lubinets to help Ukrainian citizens who want to visit relatives in Russia.

Establishing humanitarian corridors

Given the current difficulty of establishing humanitarian corridors inside Ukraine, she said the ombudsmen should help specific people to move between regions and countries, saying Turkey could play an important role.

Separately, Russia's state-owned RIA news agency quoted Moskalkova as saying "important words about the need for a ceasefire" in Ukraine had been spoken during her meeting with her Ukrainian and Turkish colleagues.

Moskalkova said a ceasefire was necessary to stop human rights violations, RIA reported. She also asked Turkey, a NATO ally, to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.

As Moskalkova and Lubinets met in Ankara, a fierce battle was raging for the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.

Both were later due to visit the Turkish presidential palace, where President Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to make a speech for the conference.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
