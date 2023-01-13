The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offense charges

Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty in a London court to seven more sex offense charges, including several alleged sexual assaults against one man 20 years ago.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 13, 2023 16:23

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2023 16:48
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Manhattan Federal Court for his civil sex abuse case in New York City, US, October 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Manhattan Federal Court for his civil sex abuse case in New York City, US, October 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court on Friday to seven more sex offense charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man about 20 years ago.

Spacey, 63, appeared at Southwark Crown Court by videolink charged with one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

The actor – wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and pink tie – spoke only to confirm his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler and enter seven not guilty pleas during the brief hearing.

Judge Mark Wall agreed to join the seven-count indictment to an earlier five-count indictment, which features four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to those five charges last July.

Actor Kevin Spacey is arraigned on a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket (credit: REUTERS) Actor Kevin Spacey is arraigned on a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket (credit: REUTERS)

The seven additional charges, which were authorized by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service in November, relate to one complainant and concern alleged offenses between 2001 and 2005.

Spacey was granted unconditional bail ahead of a pre-trial review hearing in April. His trial, which is currently due to begin in June, is expected to last for four weeks.



