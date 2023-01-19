The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
German President says armed forces must protect nation, pledges support to Ukraine

Russia's attack on Ukraine has destroyed Europe's security order, Steinmeier said at a ceremony to appoint Pistorius.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 19, 2023 11:18
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier talks during his visit to Freiberger Compound Materials, a semiconductor manufacturer, in Freiberg, Germany, December 7, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier talks during his visit to Freiberger Compound Materials, a semiconductor manufacturer, in Freiberg, Germany, December 7, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier promised further military support to Ukraine on Thursday and warned the incoming defense minister that Germany's armed forces must once again become capable of protecting the nation.

Social Democrat Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday, at a time when Germany is under growing pressure from Western allies to allow German-made battle tanks to be used in Ukraine to strengthen its defense against Russia's invasion.

Pistorius is due to meet his US counterpart Lloyd Austin later on Thursday and on Friday defense leaders from around 50 countries and NATO gather at Germany's Ramstein Air Base to discuss how to supply Kyiv with more weapons.

A German government source has told Reuters that Berlin will only allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine if the United States agrees to send its own tanks.

Europe's security order has been destroyer - Steinmeier 

Russia's attack on Ukraine has destroyed Europe's security order, Steinmeier said at a ceremony to appoint Pistorius. The role of the German president is largely ceremonial.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a meeting in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2019. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a meeting in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2019. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Steinmeier stressed that Germany would continue to support Ukraine militarily and would help "in the reconstruction of a battered country."

"Germany is not at war, but the years of the peace dividend from which we Germans have benefited so long and abundantly are over," Steinmeier said.

"Germany is not at war, but the years of the peace dividend from which we Germans have benefited so long and abundantly are over."

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

"We have to respond to threats that also target us," he said.

Pistorius takes over from Christine Lambrecht, who after a series of blunders, announced her resignation on Monday.



Tags germany europe NATO Ukraine-Russia War
