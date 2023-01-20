Andrew Tate's detention on alleged human trafficking in Romania extended

Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother and two other suspects will remain in custody until February 27, a Romanian court said on Thursday, extending their detention.

Tate and his co-accused were detained by Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors on December 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women.

A court ruled on January 10 that the suspects should remain in Romanian police custody for a full 30 days.

No comment from Tate's lawyer

Tate's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment. Tate and his fellow suspects have previously denied any wrongdoing.

Romanian authorities have said that they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.96 million) as part of the investigation.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, January 10, 2023. (credit: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS)

Tate, an ex-contestant on the UK reality show 'Big Brother,' gained notoriety for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

His remarks got him banned from all major social media platforms, although his Twitter account became active again in November after Elon Musk acquired the platform.

Tate, who holds US and British nationality, has said that women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.