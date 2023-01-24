The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
CIA may have helped Mossad agents escape Iran after nuclear heist

An excerpt from former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo's new book implies that the US was more involved in the Iran archive heist than previously known.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 12:26

Updated: JANUARY 24, 2023 12:30
Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Did the CIA help Mossad agents escape from Iran in February 2018 after those agents had pulled off the heist of the century - seizing Iran's secret nuclear archive from under its nose near the heart of Tehran? 

Former CIA director and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, in his new book Never Give An Inch, heavily implies this, without fully confirming it.

Describing one of several interactions with then Mossad director Yossi Cohen, but without giving the exact date, he recounts hearing from an aide, "Mr. Director, [Mossad] Director [Yossi] Cohen needs to speak with you immediately."

"The call from Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad, arrived shortly after I had stepped off a plane in a European capital. I turned around and went back onboard, where we had communications equipment suitable for a classified conversation with the leader of Israel's intelligence agency," writes Pompeo. 

Next, Pompeo says, "The voice on the other end was calm but serious: 'Mike, we just had a team complete a very important mission, and now I'm having a bit of trouble extracting some of them. Can I get your help?'"

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo speaking at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, October 12, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo speaking at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, October 12, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"Whenever Yossi called, I took it. He did the same for me...I was there to help our friends, no questions asked, no matter the risks. My people swung into action across the world. We connected with his team, and within twenty-four hours we had guided them to safe houses.

"Within the next two days, they were back in their home countries without the world ever knowing that one of the most significant clandestine operations ever conducted was now complete," recounts Pompeo.

Although Pompeo does not name the operation or the time period, his description of "one of the most significant clandestine operations ever conducted" hits spot on with the 2018 Iran nuclear archives operation.

Moreover, Cohen has previously said that while all of the dozens of Mossad agents involved eventually escaped safely, there were situations where their lives were in peril and where Iranian security forces were not far behind catching them in a wild chase.

CIA involvement changes the game

If the CIA was involved, this would be the first public acknowledgment that the US was more deeply connected and at an earlier date to the nuclear archive heist.

To date, the Jerusalem Post has reported that Israel and Cohen updated Pompeo and the CIA much earlier than other allies and the general public, but there has been no previous report about direct CIA involvement in the operation, even if only for assisting with extraction.

There were other major reported Israeli operations during Pompeo's tenure with Trump.

But the other major publicly known operations: sabotaging nuclear facilities at Natanz in July 2020 and assassinating Iran nuclear chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November 2020, were both when Pompeo was no longer CIA director (he switched to the State Department in April 2018.)

Also, Pompeo does not discuss these operations in detail in his book, and does discuss the heist of the nuclear archives.

Likewise, Israel's involvement in providing intelligence in relation to the US's assassination of IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani, was in January 2020, when Pompeo was no longer CIA director, and this might have been described as an "assassination operation" as opposed to a "clandestine operation."

Of course, it is also possible that Pompeo is referring to an operation that still is not public, but with Cohen's Mossad disclosing or hinting to many major operations, that is less likely.



