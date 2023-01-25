The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

In reversal, US agrees to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

President Joe Biden announced the decision Wednesday in remarks at the White House.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 19:13

Updated: JANUARY 25, 2023 19:18
A destroyed Ukrainian tank is pictured on the front line near the industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 4, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
A destroyed Ukrainian tank is pictured on the front line near the industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 4, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

The United States announced on Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1 Abrams tanks in a matter of months, a decision that helped break a diplomatic logjam with Germany over how best to help Kyiv in its war against Russia.

President Joe Biden was announcing the decision in remarks at the White House. The United States had been cool to the idea of deploying the difficult-to-maintain Abrams tanks but had to change tack in order to persuade Germany to send its more easily used Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Months, not weeks for the Abrams to be delivered

Still, the Abrams -- among the most powerful US tanks -- will not be heading to Ukraine anytime soon.

Senior administration officials who briefed reporters on the decision said it will take months, not weeks, for the Abrams to be delivered and described the move in terms of providing for Ukraine's long-term defense.

Spanish army tank Leopard 2 of NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group fires during the final phase of the Silver Arrow 2022 military drill on Adazi military training grounds, Latvia September 29, 2022. (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS) Spanish army tank Leopard 2 of NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group fires during the final phase of the Silver Arrow 2022 military drill on Adazi military training grounds, Latvia September 29, 2022. (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)

Members of the Ukrainian military will be trained on using the Abrams in a yet-to-be determined location. While a highly sophisticated and expensive weapon, the Abrams is difficult to maintain and provides a logistical resupply challenge because it runs on jet fuel.

The total cost of a single Abrams tanks can vary, and can be over $10 million per tanks when including training and sustainment.

The decisions by Washington and Berlin come as the Western allies help Ukraine prepare for a possible spring counter-offensive to try to drive Russia out of territory it has seized.

Senior administration officials said Biden had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on multiple occasions this month about assistance to Ukraine. He talked again on Wednesday to Scholz as well as to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, both of whom are close allies in helping Ukraine.

"Today's announcement really was a product of good diplomatic conversations as part of our regular and ongoing close consultations with allies and partners on security assistance to Ukraine," said one official.

More announcements from US allies on additional armored vehicle capability are expected, the official said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any Abrams shipments would be a waste of money as they "burn" like other tanks.

"I am certain that many experts understand the absurdity of this idea. The plan is disastrous in terms of technology," he said. "But above all, it overestimates the potential it will add to the Ukrainian army. These tanks burn just like all the others," Peskov told reporters.

"I am certain that many experts understand the absurdity of this idea. The plan is disastrous in terms of technology."

Dmitry Peskov

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday the US decision on Abrams was part of conversations with the Germans about their reluctance to provide tanks and to demonstrate that the US commitment was significant.

"The United States was willing to make a significant commitment to assist them in making theirs," the source said. "The tanks are an important capability and if it took US  leadership then that's what we were willing to do."

The United States will provide the M1 Abrams tanks through a fund known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows Biden's administration to buy weapons from industry rather than taking them from existing US weapons stocks. Buying them is a slower process.

Norway says it will send tanks to Ukraine

Norway will send German-made tanks to Ukraine as part of a group of Western nations supplying the arms, Norwegian Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram told public broadcaster NRK on Wednesday.

He declined to say how many tanks Norway would deliver.



Tags United States germany ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by