Russia: 'Absurd' new US sanctions will hit foreign business deals

"With each new wave of economic barriers, the inefficiency and absurdity of this approach becomes more obvious," Russia's US embassy said.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 09:03

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2023 09:04
Russian Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems drive during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 7, 2021. (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
Russia said on Friday that new sanctions imposed by the United States over its actions in Ukraine were "absurd," and that they would make it more difficult for foreign companies to do business.

"With each new wave of economic barriers, the inefficiency and absurdity of this approach becomes more obvious," Russia's embassy in the United States said.

It added that foreign entrepreneurs and companies were the first to suffer from new sanctions and that their ability to continue working with Russian partners was "constantly shrinking."

US Treasury sanctions

The US Treasury Department said on Thursday that it was sanctioning dozens of people and entities it said were linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden is flanked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as he delivers remarks on continued support for Ukraine, at the White House on Wednesday. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS) US PRESIDENT Joe Biden is flanked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as he delivers remarks on continued support for Ukraine, at the White House on Wednesday. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

It also labeled the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary group fighting in Ukraine, as a "transnational criminal organization" responsible for widespread human rights abuses.



