Russia sends veiled threat to Israel, US over Iranian weapons depot blast

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Blinken when the two met that he planned to visit Kyiv in the near future.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 20:08

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2023 20:29
Russia appeared to issue a veiled threat against Israel and the United States Monday when it condemned the attack on the Iranian weapon depot explosion, as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder has said that no US military forces were involved in the explosion at Isfahan over the weekend. Israel, as its policy in such attacks, has neither denied or confirmed its involvement.

The Wall Street Journal, however, alleged that Israel was behind the attack.

There is speculation that the facility was connected either to Iran's nuclear program or to its production.

Bliken, Netanyahu look to cooeprate against Iran

In Jerusalem Blinken and Netanyahu looked to strengthen their cooperation against Iran. They met as International opposition has grown to the Islamic Regime and the White House's recognition that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the Iran deal, cannot be relied on at this time to halt Tehran's development of nuclear weapons.

"Most of the international community, have seen the true face of Iran," Netanyahu said as he referenced the Islamic Republic's execution of protestors. 

"I think there's a common consensus that this regime must not acquire nuclear weapons. We've had very good discussions on forging a common policy, on trying to work together to thwart the danger," Netanyahu said.

He underscored that the policy of the Jewish state and his policy "is to do everything within Israel's power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them and that will remain so," he said.

Blinken emphasized America's "iron clad' commitment to Israel's security, noting that it has never wavered on this stance during the 75-year relationship between the two countries. 

The Biden administration agrees with Israel on the importance of preventing a nuclear Iran, Blinken said. 

"We discussed deepening cooperation to confront and counter Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region and beyond.  

"Just as Iran has long supported terrorists that attack Israelis and others, the regime is now providing drones that Russia is using to kill innocent Ukrainian civilians," Blinken said he drew a link between the battle against Iran and the one against Moscow.

Iran is arming Russia to help it in its war against Ukraine and it is also arming Tehran, providing it with "sophisticated weaponry."

"Russia’s ongoing atrocities only underscore the importance of providing support for all of Ukraine’s needs – humanitarian, economic, and security – as it bravely defends its people and its very right to exist," Blinken said. 

He added that the had discussed with Netanyahu the importance of support for Ukraine.

Israel's Eli Cohen to visit Kyiv in near future

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Blinken when the two met that he planned to visit Kyiv in the near future.

"I spoke with my counterpart in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Kuleba, and informed him that in the coming weeks, the Israeli embassy in Kyiv will return to full activity. 

"I also informed him of my plans to visit Kyiv in the near future," Cohen said.



