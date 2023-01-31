The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Russia claims control of Blahodatne north of Ukraine's Bakhmut

Russia claims to have taken control of several locations around Bakhmut.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 15:07
Soldiers with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade use their phones next to an APC at the front line on Orthodox Christmas, during a ceasefire announced by Russia over the Orthodox Christmas period, from the frontline region of Kreminna, Ukraine, January 6, 2023. (photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
Soldiers with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade use their phones next to an APC at the front line on Orthodox Christmas, during a ceasefire announced by Russia over the Orthodox Christmas period, from the frontline region of Kreminna, Ukraine, January 6, 2023.
(photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)

Russia said on Tuesday that its forces had taken control of Blahodatne, a village just north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where some of the heaviest fighting of the war has taken place in recent weeks.

Blahodatne, about 5 km (3 miles) north of Bakhmut, was captured with the help of aerial support, Moscow's defense ministry said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia's battlefield account.

The Wagner Group

The Wagner Group, designated by the United States as a transnational criminal organization, had already said on Saturday its units had taken control of Blahodatne, but Kyiv said that it had repelled an attack on the village.

Russia claims to have taken control of several locations around Bakhmut, where its troops and private Wagner mercenaries have been locked for months in a battle of attrition with Ukrainian forces.

Wagner private military group centre opens in St Petersburg (credit: REUTERS)


