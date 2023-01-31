The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine intelligence suggests Russian military is struggling

Ukrainian intelligence suggests that Russia is struggling to locate junior commanders - as the majority on the frontlines do not want to fight.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 16:37
Russian conscripts called up for military service line up before boarding a train as they the depart for garrisons at a railway station in Omsk, Russia, November 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO)
Russian conscripts called up for military service line up before boarding a train as they the depart for garrisons at a railway station in Omsk, Russia, November 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO)

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has reported that Russia is missing 40% of its junior commanders.

Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the ministry, said that "the Russian Federation will continue offensive actions because it has not achieved its main goal - the full occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. And it is in the units located there that we observe that the occupiers have serious problems with commanders at the platoon or company level. Those who stand on the front line do not want to fight, to go on the offensive, many want to mutilate themselves in order to return to the territory of Russia and stop fighting. The majority do not plan to extend the contract, but no one asks them.

"We have already seen and continue to see the frequent replacement of generals and commanders of various levels who have not been able to complete their tasks. Apparently, this is their last chance to correct the situation and at least partially achieve their goals. Therefore, according to our estimates, staffing problems with the team composition of the Russians will only increase every day," concluded Andriy Chernyak.

In January, the Russian military replaced the head of their Western Group Forces after the previous head had been in the position for only three months. Four people have taken the position in the last year since the invasion began.

Russian military power

According to the Global Firepower ranking, which ranks countries based on 60 individual factors, Russia is the second most powerful nation on Earth. In first place is the United States. Ukraine is placed 15th. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Admiralty Shipyards in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 27, 2019. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Admiralty Shipyards in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 27, 2019. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

The Power Index assesses the number of military units, financial standing, and geography among other variables. 

According to World Population Review, Russia has the 6th largest number of military personnel per 1000 per capita. The United States falls 7th on the list. 

Despite the 'David and Goliath' situation, Ukraine has reported that they have killed 111,170 Russian military personnel since the beginning of the Russian invasion until January 2023, according to Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty.

Initiatives to increase Russian military power

The Wagner Group, a group that has been sanctioned by the European Union and described as criminals by the United States, has been tasked with increasing military size in Russia.

The Wagner Group has recruited prisoners by offering reduced prison sentences and financial motivation to enlist.

The group came under scrutiny as 80% of the prisoners they have recruited are now missing, dead, or have deserted the forces. 

As The Jerusalem Post previously reported, one woman alleged she received a coffin from Wagner, only to discover it was empty. She said, "They told us that there was no need to open the coffin, because before sending [fighters to the war], they take some DNA, and when the corpses are found, they compare them," said the woman.



Tags Russia ukraine Military Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by