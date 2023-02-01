The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine suffers one of 'most intense shelling' in war - UK intel

The bombardments of the western side of the Dnipro River included artillery strikes on Kherson, which the UK said "remains the most consistently shelled large Ukrainian city outside of the Donbas."

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 12:12
Ukrainian servicemen remove a grad rocket in a damaged house after an attack, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine January 29, 2023. (photo credit: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS)
Ukrainian servicemen remove a grad rocket in a damaged house after an attack, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine January 29, 2023.
(photo credit: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS)

Southern Ukraine suffered one of the most intense shellings that the country has endured in the conflict in recent days, the UK Defense Ministry assessed in its Wednesday morning intelligence update.

The bombardments of the western side of the Dnipro River included artillery strikes on Kherson, which the UK said "remains the most consistently shelled large Ukrainian city outside of the Donbas."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday that 89 settlements had been hit by mortar and artillery the day before.

Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine continues

"Russian Federation continues its full-scale aggression against Ukraine," said the Ukrainian military. "The enemy does not abandon its attempts to destroy Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, launching strikes on civil targets and civilian residences."

"The enemy does not abandon its attempts to destroy Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, launching strikes on civil targets and civilian residences."

Ukrainian military

The military confirmed civilian casualties from the strikes on Kherson. The UK Defense Ministry said that on January 29, "local authorities reported another three civilians killed in Kherson, while two foreign-owned ships moored on the river were damaged, causing an oil spill."

Zoya Mykolaivna, 84, removes debris in front of her apartment at a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine January 25, 2023. (credit: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS) Zoya Mykolaivna, 84, removes debris in front of her apartment at a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine January 25, 2023. (credit: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS)

Bombardment of Kherson was also done with the use of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), said the Ukrainian military. It reported 65 MLRS launches on Tuesday.

Russia confirmed the use MLRS systems, saying that their crews had fired from a considerable distance away on the east side of the Dnipro River.

According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, its artillery and rocket crews' mission was to destroy Ukrainian artillery.

"Servicemen of the artillery regiment perform combat missions in the Kherson direction, destroying manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said the Russian Defense Ministry. "Having received a combat mission to destroy an artillery unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the right side of the Dnipro, combat crews moved to firing positions to strike at the coordinates received from the UAV units."

Russia's long-distance strikes on Ukrainian artillery come as Bloomberg reports that the United States of America is considering another massive military aid package that would include long-range artillery systems and associated ammunition – but not the long-range missile systems that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been lobbying for.

The UK Defense Ministry said that the exact reason for Russia's expenditure of its strained ammunition stocks in the recent day's mass shellings is unclear.

"However, commanders are likely partially aiming to degrade civilian morale and to deter any Ukrainian counter-attacks across the Dnipro River," said the ministry.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by