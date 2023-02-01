The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he's in harsher solitary cell for six months

Russian prison supervisors said that just two weeks ago, Navalny's health was not in danger.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 16:29
RUSSIAN OPPOSITION leader Alexei Navalny, who is accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, inside a defendant dock during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia earlier this month. (photo credit: REUTERS)
RUSSIAN OPPOSITION leader Alexei Navalny, who is accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, inside a defendant dock during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia earlier this month.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he had been moved to a harsher "cell-type" regime of solitary confinement for the next six months where he would be denied visits.

Navalny, 46, is the highest-profile of the few remaining opposition voices in Russia, having gained followers with repeated investigations purporting to show that the ruling class had enriched itself lavishly at the expense of the state.

"I haven't had any visits for 8 months and yesterday I was told that I’d be transferred to a cell-type facility for the maximum possible term of 6 months," Navalny said via a Twitter feed maintained by his associates.

"No visits are allowed there. This means more than a year without a visit. Even maniacs and serial killers serving life sentences have the right to receive a visit, but I don’t."

There was no immediate comment on his statement from the federal penitentiary service.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on screens via a video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence in Moscow, Russia May 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on screens via a video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence in Moscow, Russia May 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

Where is Navalny being held now?

Navalny is being held at the maximum-security IK-6 penal colony at Melekhovo, about 250 km (115 miles) east of Moscow, and his supporters say his health has deteriorated dramatically after around a dozen spells in solitary confinement.

Almost 500 medics last month signed an open letter to President Vladimir Putin demanding he be given access to civilian doctors.

Navalny was arrested two years ago as he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had been treated for poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve toxin after what he and some Western nations said was a Russian state assassination attempt. The Kremlin denied involvement.

News outlet The Insider, which operates from outside Russia, quoted his lawyer Vadim Kobzev as saying that Navalny had lost 7 kg (15 lb) in jail and was experiencing stomach pains after being given "huge doses" of antibiotics.

"Putin tried to kill Navalny quickly," Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh tweeted. "Now he is killing him slowly and torturing him."

A Russian prison supervisor said two weeks ago that Navalny's health was not in danger, while the Kremlin has rejected accusations of any state involvement in his poisoning and cast him as a dangerous extremist.

The lawyer-turned-activist has been sentenced to a combined 11-1/2 years in jail in two separate fraud cases, which he says were trumped up to silence him, and his anti-corruption organization has been banned as extremist.

The documentary "Navalny" about his poisoning and recovery has been nominated for Best Documentary Film at this year's Oscars.



Tags Russia Alexei Navalny Ukraine-Russia Headline Putin Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by