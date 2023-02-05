The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Colombian military confirmed possible balloon flying over its airspace

Colombia's air force issued a statement providing limited details concerning a possible balloon its air defense system had located on Friday.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 18:23
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is seen before it was shot down off the coast of Garden City, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023 (photo credit: Travis Huffstetler/Handout via REUTERS)
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is seen before it was shot down off the coast of Garden City, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023
(photo credit: Travis Huffstetler/Handout via REUTERS)

A day before a US military jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the country's Atlantic Coast on Saturday, Colombia's military confirmed a sighting of an airborne object similar to a balloon flying over its territory.

Colombia's air force issued a statement on Saturday providing limited details concerning a possible balloon its air defense system had located Friday morning.

US military officials on Friday said another Chinese balloon was spotted somewhere over Latin America but did not specify its location.

What did the statement say?

According to the Colombian air force statement, an "object" was detected over its territory at an altitude of 55,000 feet that had entered the South American country's airspace to the north moving at an average speed of 25 knots, or roughly 29 miles per hour.

A jet flies by a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANDALL HILL) A jet flies by a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANDALL HILL)

The statement added that the object exhibited "characteristics similar to those of a balloon," and that the air force monitored it until it left the country's airspace.

"It was determined that it did not represent a threat to national security," the statement added.

No other official confirmation of unidentified balloons flying over other Latin American countries has been issued as of Sunday.

In recent days, however, balloon sightings have been made in Venezuela and Costa Rica by multiple social media users.

The saga of the downed Chinese spy balloon off the US coast captivated public attention for days, and was widely seen as worsening US-Chinese relations.



