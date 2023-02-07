The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Taiwan to speed up drone development, learning from Ukraine-Russia war

Taiwan said it is closely watching the Ukraine-Russia War and learning lessons it could apply to fight off a Chinese attack.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 08:07
Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Jameson Wu/File Photo)
Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Jameson Wu/File Photo)

Taiwan will speed up development of drones for military use taking into account the lessons of the war in Ukraine and the threat posed by China, the island's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

Unmanned aircraft have played a crucial role on both sides since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Ukraine's defense minister has said that he regarded drones as the future of modern warfare.

Taiwan, which is facing a growing threat from China to use force to bring it under Beijing's control, has repeatedly said it is closely watching the war and learning lessons it could apply to fight off a Chinese attack, including how Ukraine has resisted a numerically-superior force.

Paying attention to Ukraine-Russia War, Taiwan speeds up drone production

Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang told reporters that the island is speeding up the development and production of drones.

"Responding to the present enemy threat and using the general experience of drones in the Ukraine-Russia war, in order to construct an asymmetric combat power for our country's drones, the defense ministry is speeding up research and development and production of various drones," Sun said.



Sun Li-fang
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology is taking the lead in the development push and will be including civilian companies, he added.

Chi Li-ping, director of the institute's Aeronautical Systems Research Division, detailed drones in development for the military, including for reconnaissance purposes.

"Our country's drones have already reached international standards when it comes to their type, abilities and relevant technology," he said.

In a report to parliament last year, the institute laid out plans for the missiles and drones it has in development, while the defense ministry has previously announced plans to start manufacturing unspecified "attack drones."

Taiwan has also had to deal with Chinese drones which have buzzed Taiwan-controlled islands off the Chinese coast.



