Iran used boats, state airline to smuggle drones to Russia - The Guardian

During a visit to Tehran, a Russian delegation picked six Mohajer-6 and 12 Shahed 191 and 129 drones.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 05:11
A device that anti-aircraft units of the Ukrainian Air Forces who operate in Southern Ukraine hit and identified as an Iranian-made Qods Mohajer-6 UAV, which then was found and captured in waters, is seen floating in an unconfirmed location (photo credit: AIR FORCES COMMAND OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A device that anti-aircraft units of the Ukrainian Air Forces who operate in Southern Ukraine hit and identified as an Iranian-made Qods Mohajer-6 UAV, which then was found and captured in waters, is seen floating in an unconfirmed location
(photo credit: AIR FORCES COMMAND OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran smuggled advanced drones to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine using boats and a state-owned airline, an exclusive report in The Guardian revealed on Sunday, citing Iranian sources.

At least 18 of the drones were delivered to Russia after a visit to Tehran by Russian technicians and officers in November, where they were shown Iranian military technologies.

During the visit, the Russian delegation picked six Mohajer-6 and 12 Shahed 191 and 129 drones.

Shahed 129 UAV at the Eqtedar 40 defense exhibition in Tehran (credit: FARS MEDIA CORPORATION/CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Shahed 129 UAV at the Eqtedar 40 defense exhibition in Tehran (credit: FARS MEDIA CORPORATION/CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

While Shahed 131 and 136 drones have been used by Russia in kamikaze attacks, Shahed 191 and 129 drones are capable of returning intact after delivering an explosive payload, according to the report.

Ties warming between Iran and Russia

The news highlighted warming ties between Iran and Russia, especially as both find themself increasingly at odds with the United States, The Guardian noted.

US officials said last August that they expected Iran to sell the Shahed 191 and 129 drones to Russia after it had showcased them in June. Mojaher-6 drones have been shot down in Ukraine since September, according to the report.

The report also noted that Russia has been running out of missiles due to its massive bombing campaign of Ukaine and it has therefore been depending on North Korea and Iran to replenish its ammunition.



