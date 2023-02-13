The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia's deputy Chechnya head poisoned by substance sent in envelope

Samples of the poison were taken for analysis and an investigation was opened into the assassination attempt.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 12:36
Re-elected head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov attends an inauguration ceremony in Grozny, Russia October 5, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHINGIS KONDAROV)
Re-elected head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov attends an inauguration ceremony in Grozny, Russia October 5, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHINGIS KONDAROV)

The deputy head of the Chechen Republic was poisoned on Wednesday when he opened an envelope containing a hazardous substance, Republic head Ramzan Kadyrov announced on Monday morning.

Kadyrov said that Apty Alaudinov, who was also "commander of the Akhmat special forces and deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps," would recover and was not in a life-threatening situation. He received treatment at a clinic in Moscow.

Alaudinov had received an envelope from an aide. After opening the letter, he Alaudinov understood from a caustic smell that he had been exposed to a hazardous chemical. He quickly washed his hands and nasal cavity. He received immediate treatment from medical specialists.

Samples of the poison were taken for analysis and an investigation was opened into the assassination attempt, said Kadyrov.

Alaudinov received the order of Hero of Russia

Alaudinov received the order of Hero of Russia in August. Kadyrov and his Chechen forces have been major proponents of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Chechen forces have been at the forefront of the fighting.

Danger, poison (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) Danger, poison (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Also on Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Services alleged that the US military was recruiting Islamic State and Al-Qaeda terrorists to commit attacks in Russian and allied countries, Russian state media outlet TASS reported. 

Russian intelligence claimed that they were being trained at an American base in Syria.

"In the near future, it is planned to carry out the transfer of militants as part of small groups to the territory of Russia and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) states. They will be tasked with preparing and carrying out terrorist attacks against diplomats, civil servants, law enforcement officers and personnel of the armed forces," claimed the intelligence service, according to TASS. "Being obsessed with the crazy idea of 'bleeding' Russia, Washington strategists consider it acceptable to directly use terrorists for their dirty purposes. Such actions put Washington on a par with the largest international terrorist groups."



