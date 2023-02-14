The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russian General dies in apparent suicide weeks after being fired

The Former Russian Ministry of the Interior is now the latest in a string of mysterious suicides tied to Vladimir Putin and his regime.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 00:46
A Russian state flag flies near a tower of the Kremlin behind trees in central Moscow, Russia September 21, 2022. (photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
A Russian state flag flies near a tower of the Kremlin behind trees in central Moscow, Russia September 21, 2022.
(photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)

Former Russian Ministry of the Interior Maj. Gen. Vladimir Makarov was found dead in a suburb near Moscow after an apparent suicide weeks after he was reportedly relieved of his post by President Vladimir Putin, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Makarov, who previously served as the deputy head of the Main Directorate for Combating Extremism and was known for suppressing dissent, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Russian-language news outlet SOTA reported.

After his reported sudden dismissal last month, had fallen into a “deep depression” and did not know how to proceed with his career after a lifetime of military service, relatives told the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel.

The latest in a string of mysterious suicides

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022. (credit: Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Pool via REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022. (credit: Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Pool via REUTERS)

Makarov is now the latest in a string of mysterious suicides tied to Vladimir Putin and his regime. Russian politician and businessman Pavel Antov was found dead outside a hotel in eastern India in December after falling out of the window. He had previously criticized Russian attacks on Kyiv as "terrorism."

Russian energy executive Ivan Pechorin, 39, was pronounced dead in September after falling overboard while sailing off the coast of Russky Island in the Sea of Japan, Russian media reported. On September 1, Ravil Maganov, 67, vice president of the Russian oil company Lukoil, died in a suspected fall from the window of a Moscow hospital.

Latvian-American businessman and renowned Putin critic Dan K. Rapoport reportedly jumped to his death from his Washington apartment window in August. A renowned Putin critic, he had his phone, car keys, nearly $3,000 in cash and a Florida driver's license in his possession at the time of his fall. 

Capital police do not currently suspect foul play, though they are investigating Rapaport’s death. Rapoport’s widow, Alena Rapoport, cast doubts on reports that her husband’s death was self-inflicted. “There were no suicide notes, no suicide, no trip to London, no breakup,” she said.



