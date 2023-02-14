French police find woman's decapitated head in Paris park

The decapitated head of a woman was discovered in a Paris park on Valentine's Day on Tuesday, French police said.

Police found additional pieces of the woman's dismembered body a day prior in Buttes-Chaumant park. The woman's head was uncovered in some grass foliage near train tracks.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Police have described her as of either North African or European descent. She was wearing floral jeans at the time of discovery.

The police believe that the woman was murdered recently as her body was "not in a state of putrefaction."

History of dismembered bodies in area stirs outrage

The discovery is being treated with additional concern as months earlier, the dismembered body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a suitcase in the same district. The 12-year-old was later identified as Lola Davies, who had been sexually assaulted before being murdered.

A homeless Algerian woman and a 43-year-old man are thought to have had some involvement in Lola's death as The Daily Mail reported that the woman attempted to sell the body parts of Lola.