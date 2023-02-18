The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Explosions reported after new missile attack on Ukraine

Explosions were heard as the war approaches its one year anniversary.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 10:38
A view of the explosion as a Russian missile strike hits a shopping mall amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a location given as Kremenchuk, in Poltava Oblast, Ukraine in this still image taken from handout CCTV footage released June 28, 2022. (photo credit: CCTV via Instagram @zelenskiy_official/Handout via REUTERS)
A view of the explosion as a Russian missile strike hits a shopping mall amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a location given as Kremenchuk, in Poltava Oblast, Ukraine in this still image taken from handout CCTV footage released June 28, 2022.
(photo credit: CCTV via Instagram @zelenskiy_official/Handout via REUTERS)

Two explosions were heard in a west Ukrainian city as the country faced a new Russian missile salvo, local government officials said, with several regions limiting electricity supply as a precaution for potential strikes on the grid.

Two explosions could be heard in the city of Khmelnytskyi, which lies 170 miles (274 km) west of Kyiv, the regional governor said.

Shortly after air raid alerts were issued nationwide on Saturday morning, authorities in several southern and eastern regions of Ukraine warned of possible precautionary power outages to limit damage to the grid in case of a strike.

Russia's consistent targets

Russia, which invaded its neighbor nearly a year ago, has been targeting Ukraine's energy networks with massed missile salvos since last October.

Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the southern region of Mykolaiv, posted a picture on the Telegram messaging app of what appeared to be missile debris lying in a field.

View of a controlled explosion during a mine-clearing demonstration by Ukrainian service members in a field, amid Russia's invasion, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine October 27, 2022. (credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/ REUTERS) View of a controlled explosion during a mine-clearing demonstration by Ukrainian service members in a field, amid Russia's invasion, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine October 27, 2022. (credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/ REUTERS)

He said it was likely to be part of a Ukrainian air defense missile, and indicated that at least one Russian missile had been shot down.

"Let's say this - the score for shot down missiles has been opened," he wrote on in the Telegram post.



