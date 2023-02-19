The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

New Zealand's cyclone death toll at 11, thousands still missing

Relief teams from Fiji and Australia have been deployed to help recovery efforts.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 08:22
PREVIEW XML A view of flood damage in the the aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke?s Bay, New Zealand, in this picture released on February 15, 2023 (photo credit: NEW ZEALAND DEFENSE FORCE VIA REUTERS)
PREVIEW XML A view of flood damage in the the aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke?s Bay, New Zealand, in this picture released on February 15, 2023
(photo credit: NEW ZEALAND DEFENSE FORCE VIA REUTERS)

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand climbed to 11 on Sunday as thousands of people remained missing a week after the storm struck the country's North Island.

The cyclone hit the island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread devastation. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.

On Sunday, police said two more people had died in hard-hit Hawke's Bay in circumstances related to the cyclone.

More fatalities are possible, Hipkins told reporters in the capital Wellington, as 6,431 people remained missing, while 3,216 had been reported safe.

Lives had been "turned upside down" by the disaster and recovery was a "steep mountain ahead," he said, pointing to disrupted telecommunications, shortages of fresh water, and damaged roads still restricting access to some areas.

A man floats on a mattress next to a vehicle amid flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Puketapu, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand February 14, 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video (credit: NEW ZEALAND DEFENSE FORCE VIA REUTERS) A man floats on a mattress next to a vehicle amid flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Puketapu, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand February 14, 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video (credit: NEW ZEALAND DEFENSE FORCE VIA REUTERS)

Supply chains were disrupted causing problems moving goods, many crops had been destroyed, and 28,000 homes were still without power, he said.

"The true extent of the devastation and loss becomes clearer with every passing day," the prime minister said.

Nearby states offering aid

A team from Fiji would leave for New Zealand in the coming days to assist with recovery, one of 12 offers of international aid received so far, Hipkins said. Twenty-seven emergency workers from Australia are assisting with the relief effort.

Recovery efforts continued on Sunday, with teams from Auckland Council carrying out rapid building assessments on damaged homes in the coastal areas of Muriwai and Piha, about 60 km (40 miles) west of the nation's largest city, Auckland.

Emergency authorities and the military have been dropping critical supplies via helicopter to communities stranded since the cyclone, which washed away farms, bridges, and livestock and inundated homes.

Police have sent an extra 100 officers to Hawke's Bay and nearby Tairawhiti, including to isolated areas, amid reports of looting.

“The police are working to maintain law and order," Hipkins said.



Tags new zealand weather Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Missing person death toll natural disaster
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Jerusalem attack: 8-year-old dies day after brother killed, father in serious condition

Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by