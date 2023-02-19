The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Hairdresser by day, drone hunter by night helps defend skies over Ukraine

Ukrainian voluntary service men and women come from a range of different career paths - all with the sole mission of saving their country, Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 11:56
Hairdresser and Ukrainian Territorial Defence unit volunteer Oleksandr Shamshur, 41-year-old, prepares to guard sky over capital against Russian suicide drones in the beginning of his shift, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A hairdresser by day and a "drone hunter" by night, Oleksandr Shamshur, 41, is among tens of thousands of volunteers helping defend the skies over Ukraine against Russian attacks.

As the Feb. 24 first anniversary of Russia's invasion nears, Ukraine is becoming increasingly adept at shooting down Russian missiles and drones fired at cities far from the front lines, and Shamshur takes pride in his own role.

Members of his territorial defense unit, including a lawyer and a businessman, respond to air raid alerts in and around the capital Kyiv by seeking to down Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones with a restored World War Two machine gun.

"I am a very happy person. Why? Because I am defending my country, I am defending our Ukrainian people," Shamshur said as he combed the capital's moonlit skyline through a thermal camera with a range finder from his position on a rooftop.

Nearby, a fellow fighter was adjusting the green barrels of the Soviet-made "Maxim" machine gun.

Hairdresser and Ukrainian Territorial Defence unit volunteer Oleksandr Shamshur, 41-year-old, and his mates check Maxim machine guns before ending of their shift as they guard sky over capital against Russian suicide drones, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 3, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

"But at the same time I can come to the beauty salon and work with the people, do the work I know, cut hair and talk to clients,” said Shamshur.

He said it never occurred to him as a civilian to "run away and hide somewhere" when tens of thousands of Russian armored forces stormed into a stunned Ukraine last winter and began bombarding Kyiv and other cities.

"With the enemy at the doorstep, I had to do something, I had to act in defense," he said.

During the night of Dec. 29-30, Shamshur said, his rooftop unit shot down two drones over Kyiv. His team have also passed on the skills they have learned to other units.

This hairdresser has many talents

Shamshur sports several badges on his camouflage uniform, including one, "Drone Hunters," in English, and another in Ukrainian reading "Ronin" - a feudal Japanese warrior - that he has adopted as his nom-de-guerre.

When Russia invaded, Shamshur - an army reservist before the war - learned that his military base had already been destroyed by Russian shelling so he joined territorial defenses, initially delivering food to civilians and helping evacuate people.

At work in his salon, still wearing military khaki as he styled a client's hair, he said he tries not to talk to his clients about the war, calling it "dark" in contrast to the "light" in the peaceful part of his life.



