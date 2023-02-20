The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia says 680 Ukrainian officials charged with war crimes - TASS

According to the report, the Ukrainian officials were charged with the "use of prohibited means and methods of warfare."

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 06:08
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 11, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 11, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)

Russia has charged 680 Ukrainian officials, including 118 members of the armed forces and defense ministry with breaking laws governing the conduct of war, including the use of weapons against civilians, TASS news agency reported on Monday.

According to the report, which quoted Russia's chief public investigator, the Ukrainian officials were charged with the "use of prohibited means and methods of warfare," referring to Article 356 of the Russian criminal code.

"Currently, prosecution procedures are carried out against 680 people," Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, told the state TASS news agency in an interview.

"Among the defendants are 118 people from among the commanders and leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine."

138 have been charged in absentia

Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian positions on a frontline near the town of Marinka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 7, 2023. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS) Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian positions on a frontline near the town of Marinka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 7, 2023. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

Bastrykin, who reports directly to President Vladimir Putin, said that the charges include the use of weapons against the civilian population. He added that 138 of those people have been charged in absentia.

Reuters could not independently verify the committee's allegations. Ukrainian authorities were not immediately available for comment.

According to Ukraine's Prosecutor Office, Ukrainian authorities have registered more than 70,000 Russian war crimes since the start of the conflict. Ukraine has also unveiled a number of criminal cases against members of Russia's forces, including against the boss of the Wagner mercenary group.

Both Ukraine and Russia have denied targeting civilians in the year-long invasion of Russia of its neighbor that has killed thousands, displaced millions, and turned cities to rubble.

Last week, the US President Joe Biden's administration said it formally concluded that Russia has committed "crimes against humanity" in Ukraine, a charge that Russia denies.



Tags Russia war crimes War Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by