Israel tells UN General Assembly to act against Iran for Ukraine's sake

The international community must act against Iran and prevent it from becoming a nuclear threshold state for the sake of Ukraine, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan told the General Assembly on Wednesday.

“Ukraine has been a testing ground for Iran,” Erdan said as he referenced the military alliance between Tehran and Moscow, in which Iranian arms are sold to Russia for use in Ukraine such as armed drones.

“Their armaments are now being sold to some of the most dangerous international actors. If this is what the Iranian threat looks like today, I truly can not imagine what it will be like should Iran become a nuclear threshold state,” he said.

“It’s time, not for the international community to wake up but to act against the Iranian threat. Iran must be stopped,” Erdan said.

Friday marks a year to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

He spoke at a special UNGA session in New York to mark the end of the first year of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The UNGA, which met on Wednesday and will convene again on Thursday, plans to pass a resolution supporting Ukraine and against Russia.

Ukrainian servicemen rest on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)

The resolution stresses "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding UN Charter.

The draft UN resolution, which is non-binding, but carries political weight, mirrors a demand the General Assembly made last year for Moscow to withdraw troops and halt the hostilities. Russia has described the text as "unbalanced and anti-Russian" and urged countries to vote no.

Israel, which plans to support the resolution, underscored at the UNGA its support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

“Israel will continue our solidarity with Ukraine by supporting this resolution and every other resolution that reflects our position at the UN,” Erdan explained.

“The state of Israel continues to remain wholeheartedly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan

Erdan recalled that when Russia first attacked Ukraine, Israel sent over 100 tons of humanitarian support including thousands of coats, blankets, tents and sleeping bags. It has since shipped medication, food, water purification systems and industrial-size generators, he added.

Israel established a field hospital inside Ukraine’s borders staffed by doctors, nurses and health professionals which treated 7,000 patients, Erdan explained.

Just weeks ago Israel delivered armored ambulances to Ukraine and is planning to send it a smart early warning system to alert its citizens against incoming missiles, Erdan said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Russia's invasion and said the Charter was "unambiguous," citing from it: "All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state."

Ukraine and its supporters hope to deepen Russia's diplomatic isolation by seeking yes votes from nearly three-quarters of the General Assembly to match - if not better - the support received for several resolutions last year.

They argue the war is a simple case of one unprovoked country illegally invading another, while Russia portrays itself as battling a "proxy war" with the West, which has been arming Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Moscow since the invasion.

"The West has brazenly ignored our concerns and continues to bring the military infrastructure of NATO closer and closer to our borders," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the General Assembly.

Nebenzia said Moscow "had no other option" but to launch what it has called a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 last year to defend Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine and ensure "the safety and security of our country, using military means."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters Ukraine was exercising its right to self-defense as enshrined in the UN Charter and that "when you are sending weapons to Ukraine, you are helping Ukraine to defend UN Charter."

"Russia violated the UN Charter by becoming an aggressor," he said at the United Nations. "When you are sending weapons to them, you are helping to destroy the UN Charter and everything that the United Nations stands for. It's very simple."

The General Assembly has been the focus of UN action on Ukraine, with the 15-member Security Council paralyzed due to veto power by Russia and the United States along with China, France and Britain.

The Security Council has held dozens of meetings on Ukraine in the past year and will again discuss the war on Friday at a ministerial gathering, due to be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Diplomats said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is not scheduled to attend.

Reuters contributed to this report.