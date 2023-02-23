The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Israel tells UN General Assembly to act against Iran for Ukraine's sake

Iran has been sending attack drones to Russia to use in its invasion of Ukraine.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 09:20
ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks at a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East in August. Last week, the UN General Assembly referred the West Bank issue to the World Court. (photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks at a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East in August. Last week, the UN General Assembly referred the West Bank issue to the World Court.
(photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The international community must act against Iran and prevent it from becoming a nuclear threshold state for the sake of Ukraine, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan told the General Assembly on Wednesday.

“Ukraine has been a testing ground for Iran,” Erdan said as he referenced the military alliance between Tehran and Moscow, in which Iranian arms are sold to Russia for use in Ukraine such as armed drones.

“Their armaments are now being sold to some of the most dangerous international actors. If this is what the Iranian threat looks like today, I truly can not imagine what it will be like should Iran become a nuclear threshold state,” he said.

“It’s time, not for the international community to wake up but to act against the Iranian threat. Iran must be stopped,” Erdan said.

Friday marks a year to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

He spoke at a special UNGA session in New York to mark the end of the first year of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The UNGA, which met on Wednesday and will convene again on Thursday, plans to pass a resolution supporting Ukraine and against Russia.

Ukrainian servicemen rest on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii) Ukrainian servicemen rest on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)

The resolution stresses "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding UN Charter.

The draft UN resolution, which is non-binding, but carries political weight, mirrors a demand the General Assembly made last year for Moscow to withdraw troops and halt the hostilities. Russia has described the text as "unbalanced and anti-Russian" and urged countries to vote no.

Israel, which plans to support the resolution, underscored at the UNGA its support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Israel will continue our solidarity with Ukraine by supporting this resolution and every other resolution that reflects our position at the UN,” Erdan explained. 

“The state of Israel continues to remain wholeheartedly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan

Erdan recalled that when Russia first attacked Ukraine, Israel sent over 100 tons of humanitarian support including thousands of coats, blankets, tents and sleeping bags. It has since shipped medication, food, water purification systems and industrial-size generators, he added.

Israel established a field hospital inside Ukraine’s borders staffed by doctors, nurses and health professionals which treated 7,000 patients, Erdan explained.

Just weeks ago Israel delivered armored ambulances to Ukraine and is planning to send it a smart early warning system to alert its citizens against incoming missiles, Erdan said. 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Russia's invasion and said the Charter was "unambiguous," citing from it: "All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state."

Ukraine and its supporters hope to deepen Russia's diplomatic isolation by seeking yes votes from nearly three-quarters of the General Assembly to match - if not better - the support received for several resolutions last year.

They argue the war is a simple case of one unprovoked country illegally invading another, while Russia portrays itself as battling a "proxy war" with the West, which has been arming Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Moscow since the invasion.

"The West has brazenly ignored our concerns and continues to bring the military infrastructure of NATO closer and closer to our borders," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the General Assembly.

Nebenzia said Moscow "had no other option" but to launch what it has called a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 last year to defend Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine and ensure "the safety and security of our country, using military means."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters Ukraine was exercising its right to self-defense as enshrined in the UN Charter and that "when you are sending weapons to Ukraine, you are helping Ukraine to defend UN Charter."

"Russia violated the UN Charter by becoming an aggressor," he said at the United Nations. "When you are sending weapons to them, you are helping to destroy the UN Charter and everything that the United Nations stands for. It's very simple."

The General Assembly has been the focus of UN action on Ukraine, with the 15-member Security Council paralyzed due to veto power by Russia and the United States along with China, France and Britain.

The Security Council has held dozens of meetings on Ukraine in the past year and will again discuss the war on Friday at a ministerial gathering, due to be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Diplomats said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is not scheduled to attend.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Iran Russia ukraine United Nations General Assembly
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
4

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by