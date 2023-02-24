The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

West reacts with skepticism to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

“There are 12 points in the Chinese plan. If they were serious about the first one, sovereignty, then this war could end tomorrow,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 19:51
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (photo credit: MICHAEL VARAKLAS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
(photo credit: MICHAEL VARAKLAS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The West reacted with skepticism to China's proposal on Friday - the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - for a ceasefire, with NATO saying Beijing did not have much credibility as a mediator.

"Any proposal that can advance peace is something that’s worth looking at. We’re taking a look at it," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told US network ABC's "Good Morning America."

"But you know there are 12 points in the Chinese plan. If they were serious about the first one, sovereignty, then this war could end tomorrow," he said.

"China has been trying to have it both ways: It’s on the one hand trying to present itself publicly as neutral and seeking peace, while at the same time it is talking up Russia’s false narrative about the war."

Blinken added that China had been providing nonlethal assistance to Russia through its companies, and reiterated a charge that Beijing was "now contemplating lethal assistance.”

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, July 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)US national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, July 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

“To date we have not seen China supply lethal aid to Russia, and we are continuing to make the case for why that would be a terrible mistake for them.”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan

NATO, EU join US in skepticism of Chinese proposal

Speaking to reporters in Estonia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted that Beijing had signed an agreement with Russia only days before its invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

"China doesn't have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine," he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said China had not shared a peace plan but some principles.

"We will look at the principles, of course, but we will look at them against the backdrop that China has taken sides," she said.

A year to the day - Feb. 24, 2022 - that Russia invaded Ukraine, China called for a comprehensive ceasefire, a proposal Kyiv rejected unless it involved Russia withdrawing its troops.

Beijing urged a gradual de-escalation, warned against use of nuclear weapons and said conflict benefited no one.

It was largely a reiteration of Beijing's line throughout the war, in which it has refrained from condemning Russia or referring to Moscow's intervention as an "invasion" while criticizing Western sanctions. Russia has characterized its war in Ukraine as a "special military operation."

Western countries have warned that any move by China to sell weapons to Russia would have severe consequences.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC he would not confirm a report in the German publication Der Spiegel that said Russia was in talks with a Chinese manufacturer about buying 100 drones.

"To date we have not seen China supply lethal aid to Russia, and we are continuing to make the case for why that would be a terrible mistake for them," he said.



Tags United States Russia China ukraine Antony Blinken Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

Perspective on cholesterol numbers: Better predictors of heart disease - opinion

CONCENTRATE ON maintaining good lifestyle habits, including exercise, says the writer.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by