16 people are dead and 85 injured in a train collision in Greece

Two trains collided head on - a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 03:10
A Greek national flag flutters as people visit a beach, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 28, 2020. (photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
A Greek national flag flutters as people visit a beach, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 28, 2020.
(photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)

Two trains collided in central Greece late on Tuesday and rescue teams were evacuating passengers after at least two carriages caught fire, the fire brigade said.

State broadcaster ERT said "tens of people" were injured after a passenger train collided with a cargo train.

Damage

The fire brigade confirmed that 16 people had died and a further 85 injured. The fire had been put out, the fire brigade said.

It said "some passengers" were pulled from the wreckage unconscious after the crash outside the city of Larissa close to midnight.

Broadcaster SKAI showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke, as well as debris strewn across the road. Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

Policemen stand on a platform as Abuja-Kaduna train resumes services after an attack on its passengers by bandits in March, in Abuja, Nigeria December 5, 2022. (credit: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS) Policemen stand on a platform as Abuja-Kaduna train resumes services after an attack on its passengers by bandits in March, in Abuja, Nigeria December 5, 2022. (credit: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS)

"There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming," a young man who was evacuated to a nearby bridge told SKAI TV.

"It was like an earthquake," Angelos Tsiamouras, another passenger, told ERT.

Konstantinos Agorastor, governor of the broader Thessaly region, told SKAI TV the two trains collided head on - a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa.

"The collision was very strong," he said, adding that the first four carriages had derailed, while the first two were "almost completely destroyed."

Agorastos said 40 passengers were taken to hospital with injuries, while about 250 were evacuated to Thessaloniki on buses.



Tags train greece death disaster
