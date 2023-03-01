The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes centrestage on G20 meet eve

The Russian war in Ukraine overshadows the G20 meeting, as host India aims to discuss topics like food and energy security as well.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 16:08
A man walks past a model of G20 logo outside the finance ministry in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS)
A man walks past a model of G20 logo outside the finance ministry in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS)

The year-long Russian war in Ukraine took centre stage on the eve of a G20 foreign ministers meeting on Wednesday with the European Union foreign policy chief saying the success of the gathering in New Delhi would be measured by what it could do about the conflict and its impact.

Russia said it would use the meeting to tell the world who, according to Moscow, was responsible for the political and economic crises the world finds itself in.

The Russian war overshadows discussions

Germany responded by saying it would counter Russian "propaganda" at the G20 meeting.

The foreign ministers' meeting comes days after a meeting of finance chiefs of G20 countries in Bengaluru that was also overshadowed by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Delegates at the Bengaluru meeting wrangled over condemning Russia for the war, failed to reach a consensus on a joint statement and settled instead for a summary document.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2023. (credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2023. (credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"This war has to be condemned," Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told reporters.

"I hope, I am sure that India's diplomatic capacity will be used in order to make Russia understand that this war has to finish," Borrell said.

An EU source separately said the EU delegation would not support a statement at the G20 meeting if it did not include condemnation of the war.

The comments came hours after Russia said it considered the G20 a prestigious forum "where balanced consensus decisions should be made in the interests of all humankind."

"We intend to firmly and openly talk about the reasons and instigators of the current serious problems in world politics and the global economy," the Russian Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"The destructive policy of the U.S. and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socio-economic development and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries," it said.

The impact of the war

The New Delhi meeting is being attended by 40 delegations, including those headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Lavrov arrived late on Tuesday and held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday. He is also scheduled to meet his Chinese, Bangladeshi and South African counterparts.

A German foreign ministry spokesperson said in Berlin that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock "will not allow Russia to take the stage and will firmly oppose Russian propaganda if necessary, as she has done in the past."

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said London would seek to work with New Delhi to make the meeting successful. Cleverly will meet Qin on the sidelines, but not Lavrov.

"Our position is that Russia's behavior has made direct interactions with them at ministerial level inappropriate," he told Reuters.

Blinken said he had no plans to meet either Lavrov or Qin.

"No plans to see either at the G20, although I suspect that we will certainly be in group sessions of one kind or another together," Blinken told reporters in Tashkent.

The main G20 meetings will be held on Thursday after a welcome dinner on Wednesday.

The G20 includes the wealthy G7 nations as well as Russia, China, India, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, among other nations.

Host India said the war in Ukraine would be an important point of discussion but "questions relating to food, energy and fertilizer security, the impact that the conflict has on these economic challenges that we face" would also receive "due focus."

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, the country's top diplomat, said he also expected a clear message on terrorism. The role of cryptocurrencies would be a part of the message, he said.

The meeting is also being watched for how tensions between Washington and Beijing play out, including over the Ukraine war and the U.S. shooting down last month of what it said was a Chinese spy balloon that had drifted over North America.



Tags Foreign Ministry Russia China ukraine diplomacy india G20 Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
3

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
4

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
5

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by