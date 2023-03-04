Death toll in strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to 11 - officials

The death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit an apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 11 on Saturday after a woman's body was found in the debris, the state emergency service said.

One child was among those killed in Thursday's early-morning strike on the five-story residential building, the service said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Officials from the regional administration said in another post that a Russian S-300 missile had hit the building.

Response

In a post on Telegram shortly after the strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to hold Russia accountable.

"The terrorist state wants to turn every day for our people into a day of terror. But evil will not reign in our land."

"We will drive all the occupiers out and they will definitely be held accountable for everything."