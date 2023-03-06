The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 07:01
A satellite image shows Russian forces deployed in the western outskirts of Belgorod, Russia February 24, 2022. (photo credit: Courtesy of Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)
A satellite image shows Russian forces deployed in the western outskirts of Belgorod, Russia February 24, 2022.
(photo credit: Courtesy of Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

At least one person was wounded in the southern Russian region of Belgorod on Monday after Russian forces shot down three missiles, the governor of the region bordering Ukraine said.

The falling debris had also brought down some power lines near the town of Novy Oskol but the full scope of the damage was not immediately known, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"It's known about one wounded, a man with shrapnel wounds to his hand," Gladkov said.

He did not say who he thought had fired the missiles but in the past he has accused Ukrainian forces on the other side of the nearby border of similar attacks.

Bordering Ukraine

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Rescue specialists work at the site of a destroyed residential building after the blasts in Belgorod, Russia July 3, 2022. (credit: Alexey Stopichev/BelPressa/Handout via REUTERS)Rescue specialists work at the site of a destroyed residential building after the blasts in Belgorod, Russia July 3, 2022. (credit: Alexey Stopichev/BelPressa/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.



