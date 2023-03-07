The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Thousands of Rohingya refugees homeless after Bangladesh camp fire -UN

The UN said more than 2,000 shelters and over 90 facilities including hospitals and learning centers were destroyed in the blaze.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 08:58
Fire burns in the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 5, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/RO YASSIN ABDUMONAB)
Fire burns in the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 5, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RO YASSIN ABDUMONAB)

More than 12,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees have been left homeless due to a fire that swept through a camp at Cox's Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh, the United Nations said.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said more than 2,000 shelters and over 90 facilities including hospitals and learning centers were destroyed in Sunday's blaze. More than one million Rohingya refugees live in camps in Cox's Bazar, most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

Bangladesh is investigating the cause of the fire, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said. "Once we get the report, it will be clear whether it was an act of sabotage or not," he added.

The frequency of fires

Fires often break out in the crowded camp with its makeshift structures. A massive blaze in March 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed over 10,000 homes.

Rohingya refugee camp that has been destroyed after a fire broke out is pictured, in Balukhali in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, March 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RO YASSIN ABDUMONAB) Rohingya refugee camp that has been destroyed after a fire broke out is pictured, in Balukhali in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, March 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RO YASSIN ABDUMONAB)

Resident Shafiur Rahman, 24, urged the authorities to provide better facilities. "Our homes were torched in Myanmar. Now we are going through the same here," he said.

Amnesty International also called on the Bangladesh government to provide safer accommodations for the refugees.

"The government should recognize the danger of keeping large communities in unsafe, over-crowded conditions and take steps to provide adequate and safe housing to the Rohingya community,” Yasasmin Kaviratne, the organization's South Asia regional campaigner said.

Rising crime, difficult living conditions and bleak prospects for returning to Myanmar are driving more Rohingya refugees to leave Bangladesh for countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia by boat, putting their lives at risk. UN data shows 348 Rohingya are thought to have died at sea last year.



