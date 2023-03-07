The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Iran accuses school poisoning suspects of links to foreign media, riots

Over 1,000 girls have fallen ill after being poisoned since November, according to state media and officials, with some politicians blaming religious groups opposed to girls' education.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 19:01

Updated: MARCH 7, 2023 19:02
A young woman lies in hospital after reports of poisoning at an unspecified location in Iran in this still image from video from March 2, 2023. (photo credit: WANA/REUTERS)
A young woman lies in hospital after reports of poisoning at an unspecified location in Iran in this still image from video from March 2, 2023.
(photo credit: WANA/REUTERS)

Iran arrested several people it said were linked to a wave of school poisonings and accused some of connections to "foreign-based dissident media" and recent riots, according to an Interior Ministry statement shared by state media on Tuesday.

Over 1,000 girls have fallen ill after being poisoned since November, according to state media and officials, with some politicians blaming religious groups opposed to girls' education.

"Three members of a team of four people arrested have a history of being involved in recent riots and their connection to foreign-based dissident media has been ascertained," the statement said without elaborating.

The statement added that authorities arrested several people in six provinces in relation to school poisoning.

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran on September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA/REUTERS) A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran on September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA/REUTERS)

Punished by death if deliberate

On Monday, Iran's supreme leader said that poisoning schoolgirls was an "unforgivable" crime that should be punished by death if deliberate, amid public anger over a wave of suspected attacks in schools.

The Interior Ministry said one of the arrested individuals had transferred irritants to a school through their own child and shared footage of the aftermath with what the government called "hostile media."

The poisonings have come at a critical time for Iran's clerical rulers after a security crackdown mostly quelled a three-month nationwide protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died on Sept. 16 while in police custody for flouting hijab rules.



Tags Iran education Middle East Mahsa Amini
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by