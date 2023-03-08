Russian media claims 11,000 Ukrainian troops killed in February

Russian state media organization Interfax reported that 11,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in the month of February alone, allegedly 40% more than in January.

The legitimacy of Interfax's report is highly questionable, as in Russia it is illegal to share anti-war or anti-government opinions.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that the “American strategy to ‘break Russia by force of arms’” has been unsuccessful.

“Western countries are increasing the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, expanding training programs for the personnel of the Ukrainian army,” he added.

Shoigu accuses Kyiv of indifference toward Ukrainian lives

Shoigu went on to accuse the “Kyiv regime” of indifference toward its own people and their lives.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a ceremony opening the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia August 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

More than 8,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed by Russian forces since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

"In turn, our priority remains the preservation of the life and health of personnel and civilians. We will continue to carry out tasks within the framework of a special military operation.”

The Jerusalem Post previously reported that 200,000 Russian troops had been killed or wounded and Russian forces had retreated on three occasions under Shoigu's command.

Military strategy

In discussing military strategy, Shoigu made note of the strategic importance that Artemivsk has for Ukraine and prioritized its “liberation” as an important offensive endeavor.

He also stated that Russia’s offensive in Donetsk and Kupyansk had allowed it to take control of Nikolaevka, Dvurechnoe, Krasnaya Gora, Gryanikovka and Paraskovievka.