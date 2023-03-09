The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

North Korea fires short-range missile toward Yellow Sea

The missile was fired at about 6:20 p.m. (0920 GMT) from around the North Korean city of Nampo.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 15:57
A missile launch is seen at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
A missile launch is seen at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

North Korea on Thursday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Yellow Sea, South Korea's military said.

The launch follows a statement on Tuesday by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, that any move to shoot down one of North Korea's test missiles would be considered a declaration of war.

The missile was fired at about 6:20 p.m. (0920 GMT) from around the North Korean city of Nampo, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. The Yellow Sea is located between China and the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean military is analyzing the possibilities, including that North Korea may have launched several short-range ballistic missiles simultaneously from the same area, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a later statement.

On Tuesday, North Korea blamed a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions, state media KCNA said.

A missile is displayed during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (credit: KCNA/REUTERS) A missile is displayed during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (credit: KCNA/REUTERS)

Military exercises

The United States and South Korea will conduct large-scale military exercises known as the "Freedom Shield" drills starting next week.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the latest launch posed no threat to the United States or its allies but said Pyongyang's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs have a destabilizing effect on the region.

"Since September 2022, North Korea has timed its missile launches and military demonstrations to counter US–South Korea exercises probably to attempt to coerce the United States and South Korea to change their behavior," US intelligence agencies said in a threat assessment report on Wednesday.

"Since September 2022, North Korea has timed its missile launches and military demonstrations to counter US–South Korea exercises probably to attempt to coerce the United States and South Korea to change their behavior."

US intelligence agencies


Tags north korea South Korea Drill missiles
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by