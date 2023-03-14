The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Taiwan shows off its drones as key to 'asymmetric warfare' with China

The war in Ukraine has lent new urgency to Taiwan military's efforts to bolster defense including a push to develop drones.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 07:47
A drone launcher truck on display as Taiwan's Defense Ministry showcases its domestically developed drones to the press at Taichung, Taiwan March 14, 2023. (photo credit: ANN WANG/REUTERS)
A drone launcher truck on display as Taiwan's Defense Ministry showcases its domestically developed drones to the press at Taichung, Taiwan March 14, 2023.
(photo credit: ANN WANG/REUTERS)

Taiwan showcased new models of its domestically produced military drones on Tuesday, saying they are key to its "asymmetric warfare" capacity to make its forces more agile if they have to face a far larger Chinese military.

China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has ramped up military activity near the democratically governed island to force it to accept Chinese sovereignty despite Taiwan's objections.

The war in Ukraine has lent new urgency to Taiwan military's efforts to bolster defense including a push to develop drones.

In a rare display of its drone capabilities, the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), showed off its latest models, including the Albatross II surveillance drone, and combat drones that operate with global positioning system satellites.

NCSIST head Art Chang said the war in Ukraine had focused attention on drones, and his institution had teamed up with Taiwan companies to build a "national team" to develop military drones.

Flag of Taiwan (credit: Seton Hall University) Flag of Taiwan (credit: Seton Hall University)

Taiwan's military has announced a partnership with companies aimed at producing 3,000 drones next year.

Chi Li-Pin, director of Aeronautical Systems Research Division for NCSIST, said the armed forces should increase their adoption of drones in their strategies.

"I hope our national troops can familiarize themselves with this weapon of asymmetric warfare and use them boldly," he told reporters at an NCSIST facility in the central city of Taichung.

President Tsai Ing-wen has championed the idea of "asymmetric warfare" to make Taiwan's forces more mobile and harder to attack.

Taiwan's armed forces are well-equipped but still dwarfed by China's.

Among the drones on display was an attack drone with loitering munitions that can cruise towards a target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.

China has sent its drones to areas close to Taiwan to test its responses, the island's defense ministry has said.

Last year, Taiwan shot down a civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet off the Chinese coast.

The island's defense ministry said in a report to parliament this week, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, that China was quickly building up its combat capacity with drones, including swarms of flying robots.

In response, Taiwan will focus on developing its combat and surveillance drones, as well as anti-drone systems, the ministry said.



Tags China ukraine drone taiwan Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by