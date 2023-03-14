The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
France says Iran breaching international treaty with prisoner detentions

Relations between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months with Tehran detaining seven French nationals.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 17:40
A memorial exhibition featuring Iranian political prisoners and organised by opposition group the People's Mujahedin of Iran is seen on the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris, France, October 29, 2019 (photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)
A memorial exhibition featuring Iranian political prisoners and organised by opposition group the People's Mujahedin of Iran is seen on the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris, France, October 29, 2019
(photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)

France accused Iran on Tuesday of breaking an international treaty defining consular relations between states and said Tehran had demonstrated publicly that it was holding foreign nationals arbitrarily.

Relations between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months with Tehran detaining seven French nationals in what Paris has said is state hostage-taking.

One of those, Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah, was released, but it is still unclear how much longer she will have to stay in Iran before returning to France.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said the French government had interfered and taken "destructive" positions regarding events in Iran.

"Obviously, these positions and the measures taken by France will not help in the negotiations for the prisoners," Nasser Kanani told reporters.

MEMORIAL EXHIBITION features Iranian political prisoners on the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris, 2019. (credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)

The arbitrary character of the detentions 

French foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said Kanani's remarks were extremely worrying and openly highlighted the "arbitrary character" of the detention of French citizens.

"This is an acknowledgment from the Iranian authorities that they are in breach of the Vienna convention on consular relations which constitutes the foundation of diplomatic relations between states," she said, calling for the French citizens to be released immediately.

In recent years, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran, which does not recognize dual nationality, denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage.



Tags Iran France Tehran paris foreign affairs hostage
