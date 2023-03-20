The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Optimistic Kazakhstani voters banking on ‘better future’

The country heads to the polls for parliamentary and local elections, voting for the second time since November as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev moves to implement promised reforms.

By MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 10:06
A general view of Akorda, the official residence of Kazakhstan's President, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A general view of Akorda, the official residence of Kazakhstan's President, in Astana, Kazakhstan.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

[ASTANA] Twelve million people have the right to vote in Kazakhstan, and many of them were heading to the polls on Sunday to elect the lower house of parliament and local legislative assemblies.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

It is the latest step in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's agenda of reforms in the wake of violent political protests a little over a year ago. 

In the capital, a steady stream of voters was trickling in despite the cold and snow, and one woman said her love for her country is what made her come out today.

“I’m voting because I want to make the future of Kazakhstan better,” Astana resident Merash Mundada told The Media Line. 

Bulat Jumagulov, another voter, told The Media Line that he is optimistic about the direction of the country.

Kazakh law enforcement officers stand guard outside the city administration headquarters during a protest against LPG cost rise following authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan (credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV) Kazakh law enforcement officers stand guard outside the city administration headquarters during a protest against LPG cost rise following authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan (credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV)

“Now we have a lot of choices, not like past elections, everyone has a chance to enter politics and make changes. We are going the right way,” he said.  

The elections are the latest in a series of reforms enacted by President Tokayev following bloody protests in January of last year, when he accused demonstrators of an attempted coup and asked neighboring Russia to help crush them.

Snap presidential election

But in an attempt to appease the protesters, he also responded with several reforms, among them a snap presidential election last November that he won handily.

Tokayev is also trying to change his gas-rich country’s foreign policy, distancing it from neighboring Russia by not backing its war in Ukraine and moving closer to the US and the rest of the West

“It’s obvious that the transformational process in a country of this size and a country of this geographical location attracts attention,” Dr. Martin Sajdik, senior advisor and board member of the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, told The Media Line.

Even so, the reforms have been branded as limited by the West and the Kazakhstani opposition says the government still commands great power. 

President Tokayev calls these elections the most important political event in his young country’s history, and he is betting on a high turnout to be able to implement his political reforms. 



Tags Elections current world news Kazakhstan The Media Line
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by